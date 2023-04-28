Market Buzz India ranks first in number of new share sales by large firms: EY The market has been bad for fundraising not just in India but across the world. This is underscored by the fact that notwithstanding a mere four initial public offerings (IPOs) by larger companies in the first quarter of the calendar year 2023, India topped the list. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: OnePlus Pad launches in India SCO Defence Ministers meet SC hearing on plea against WFI head IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SG at 7.30 PM Tomorrow: Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea Karnataka polls ‘vote from home’ begins Sikkim to host C20 summit China scraps covid nucleic test IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Big Story Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 crore worth of shares at 19% premium The company plans to buy up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares – being 4.91 percent of total number of equity shares on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price on Rs 445 per equity share. The buyback price is at a premium of nearly 19 percent to the last traded price of Wipro. More here

Your Money How to use I-T department’s Excel utilities to file returns ITR utilities are editable forms that can be downloaded from the I-T website, allow users to save them on their computers, fill them up, and upload them back onto the website. More here

Coronavirus Check All you need to know about coronavirus variant Arcturus India is seeing a sharp rise in COVID cases and the death toll is also mounting. This surge has been attributed to the new COVID variant Arcturus. It is a sub-variant of Omicron, also known as the XBB.1.16 strain. More here

Auto Citroen's midsize SUV C3 Aircross unveiled Citroen is accelerating its international growth strategy as it reveals the all-new C3 Aircross, which is a unique midsize SUV offering true value and versatility with 5-seat and 5+2- seat packages. The SUV will go on sale in the second half of 2023. More here