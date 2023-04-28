Last Updated : April 28, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST
Market Buzz
India ranks first in number of new share sales by large firms: EY
The market has been bad for fundraising not just in India but across the world. This is underscored by the fact that notwithstanding a mere four initial public offerings (IPOs) by larger companies in the first quarter of the calendar year 2023, India topped the list. More here