    Last Updated : April 28, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      India ranks first in number of new share sales by large firms: EY

      The market has been bad for fundraising not just in India but across the world. This is underscored by the fact that notwithstanding a mere four initial public offerings (IPOs) by larger companies in the first quarter of the calendar year 2023, India topped the list. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:

    • Big Story

      Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 crore worth of shares at 19% premium

      The company plans to buy up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares – being 4.91 percent of total number of equity shares on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price on Rs 445 per equity share. The buyback price is at a premium of nearly 19 percent to the last traded price of Wipro. More here

    • Your Money

      How to use I-T department’s Excel utilities to file returns

      ITR utilities are editable forms that can be downloaded from the I-T website, allow users to save them on their computers, fill them up, and upload them back onto the website. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      All you need to know about coronavirus variant Arcturus

      India is seeing a sharp rise in COVID cases and the death toll is also mounting. This surge has been attributed to the new COVID variant Arcturus. It is a sub-variant of Omicron, also known as the XBB.1.16 strain. More here

    • Auto

      Citroen's midsize SUV C3 Aircross unveiled

      Citroen is accelerating its international growth strategy as it reveals the all-new C3 Aircross, which is a unique midsize SUV offering true value and versatility with 5-seat and 5+2- seat packages. The SUV will go on sale in the second half of 2023. More here

    • Tailpiece

      The future of IVF: Sperm-injecting robot gives birth to first babies

      A team of engineers from Barcelona, Spain has successfully designed and built a sperm-injecting robot that has fertilized more than a dozen human eggs, resulting in healthy embryos and the birth of two baby girls. More here

