Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 07:11 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
MarketsBuzz
These stocks have bucked the trend
Bulls remained in control in four out of the last five trading sessions, but rising fears of a second wave of lockdown in advanced economies fuelled risk-off sentiment which triggered a round of profit-taking in equity markets across the globe. However, as many as 26 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index bucked the trend. Read here to know more.
Big Story
India won’t cede 'even an inch' of territory
India will never cede 'even an inch' of territory to China, Home Minister Amit Shah told Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview. The Indian Army is always prepared for any eventuality, Shah said just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping had asked PLA troops to stay battle-ready. Read here.
Your Money
Nothing stable about arbitrage schemes
Investors are often told in mutual fund sales pitches that they will enjoy fixed-income-like returns along with tax efficiency from arbitrage schemes. However, nothing could be farther from the truth. Read here to find out why these schemes are only suitable for the short term.
Global Watch
French teacher beheaded over Prophet caricature
Beheading of a history teacher, who reportedly discussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, in a Paris suburb has rattled France, with President Emmanuel Macron denouncing it as an “Islamist terrorist attack”. The suspect was later shot dead by police. Find the details here.
Tech Tattle
Mercedes A-Class to hit the road soon
First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the A-Class limousine. After a pandemic-induced delay, the company will be launching two variants of the A-Class - the standard A-Class and the AMG 35, expected to go on sale towards the end of October. Details here.
Startup Tales
Cashing in on fitness
Will online fitness be the next edtech in a post-pandemic world? While the overwhelming answer might be a ‘Yes’, ask Cure.Fit. Their top executives feel fitness will continue to be a mix of physical and online. Read here to know how the company realigned its internal teams and management to adapt to the new scenario.
Tailpiece
Too much sun in China
The residents of China's northernmost city Mohe were surprised after they spotted what appeared like 'three Suns' hanging in the sky at the same time. The optical illusion took place for about three hours from 6:30 am to 9:30 in Mohe town of Tuqiang province. Read here to know more about this rare celestial phenomenon.
