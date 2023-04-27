Market Buzz Demerged entity will be retained in index, says NSE; big positive for RIL Revising its methodology, National Stock Exchange has announced that a demerged company will be retained in a Nifty index vis-a-vis the earlier practice of excluding it. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Welspun India board meet Chinese Defence Minister to visit India Citroen C3 Aircross SUV debut IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs CSK at 7.30 pm Tomorrow: OnePlus Pad launches in India SCO Defence Ministers meet SC hearing on plea against WFI head IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SG at 7.30 PM

Big Story 10 DRG jawans, driver killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada The deceased include 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special unit of the Chhattisgarh police that is involved in counter-insurgency operations against left-wing extremists. A driver attached to the unit was also killed in the attack, taking the death toll to 11. More here

Your Money How to retire at 50 using the FIRE method To plan an early retirement taking the help of a trusted adviser is very important. The advisor will guide you in arriving at the corpus you will need, your investment strategy, lifestyle changes, and more. More here

Tech Tattle This app awakens users with 'bone-chilling facts' about the apocalypse Instead of waking up to a beeping or ringing sound, users can opt for a selection of information about global warming, asteroid strikes, nuclear war, and super volcanoes which are told by a robotic-sounding voice with suspense music playing in the background. More here

Auto Maruti Suzuki planning new plant to cater to domestic, export markets The company, which has earmarked a capex of around Rs 8,000 crore for the current fiscal year, is yet to finalise the amount of the investment on the new plant and its location. More here