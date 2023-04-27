Revising its methodology, National Stock Exchange has announced that a demerged company will be retained in a Nifty index vis-a-vis the earlier practice of excluding it. More here
Today: Welspun India board meet Chinese Defence Minister to visit India Citroen C3 Aircross SUV debut IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs CSK at 7.30 pm Tomorrow: OnePlus Pad launches in India SCO Defence Ministers meet SC hearing on plea against WFI head IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SG at 7.30 PM
The deceased include 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special unit of the Chhattisgarh police that is involved in counter-insurgency operations against left-wing extremists. A driver attached to the unit was also killed in the attack, taking the death toll to 11. More here
To plan an early retirement taking the help of a trusted adviser is very important. The advisor will guide you in arriving at the corpus you will need, your investment strategy, lifestyle changes, and more. More here
Instead of waking up to a beeping or ringing sound, users can opt for a selection of information about global warming, asteroid strikes, nuclear war, and super volcanoes which are told by a robotic-sounding voice with suspense music playing in the background. More here
The company, which has earmarked a capex of around Rs 8,000 crore for the current fiscal year, is yet to finalise the amount of the investment on the new plant and its location. More here
Schengen visas are currently being processed within 15-20 working days. However, getting the first appointment is a different matter. A few slots are available for France, but most of the appointments are full. More here
