The initial public offering of Mankind Pharma has garnered bids for 0.40 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 2.8 crore shares, subscribing 13 percent on April 25, the first day of bidding. More here
Today
Delhi mayoral polls
MG Motor to launch EV ‘Comet’
Indian Women’s League begins
Last day for CCI to hear plea against Google
IPL 2023: RCB vs KKR at 4.00 pm Tomorrow Welspun India board meet
Chinese Defence Minister to visit India
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV debut
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs CSK at 7.30 pm
Today
Delhi mayoral polls
According to TCS’ CHRO Milind Lakkad, employees across levels of experience are getting a chance to up-skill and double their packages with high-quality in-house programmes. Though annually only 10 percent of candidates have been able to clear this programme on the first attempt. More here
According to TCS’ CHRO Milind Lakkad, employees across levels of experience are getting a chance to up-skill and double their packages with high-quality in-house programmes. Though annually only 10 percent of candidates have been able to clear this programme on the first attempt. More here
Moving to a new job can be exciting but it also entails adjusting to a new work environment. Even as you familiarise yourself with your new role, don’t forget to deal with your personal finance matters, especially those relating to tax. Here are a few points to keep in mind.
Moving to a new job can be exciting but it also entails adjusting to a new work environment. Even as you familiarise yourself with your new role, don’t forget to deal with your personal finance matters, especially those relating to tax. Here are a few points to keep in mind.
Travellers entering China need not provide a COVID-19 nucleic acid test result starting from April 29 but still need to have an antigen test result taken within 48 hours before boarding a flight, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. More here
Travellers entering China need not provide a COVID-19 nucleic acid test result starting from April 29 but still need to have an antigen test result taken within 48 hours before boarding a flight, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. More here
Ahmedabad has the highest willingness to adopt electric vehicles while the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad scored the highest on ease of moving in 2022, closely followed by Mumbai and Coimbatore, a study titled Ease of Moving Index India (EoMI) Report 2022 stated. More here
Ahmedabad has the highest willingness to adopt electric vehicles while the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad scored the highest on ease of moving in 2022, closely followed by Mumbai and Coimbatore, a study titled Ease of Moving Index India (EoMI) Report 2022 stated. More here
The steady rise of influencers in India doling out financial and investment advice, without being qualified to do so, has been detrimental at times, especially in the case of recent start-up listings. More here
The steady rise of influencers in India doling out financial and investment advice, without being qualified to do so, has been detrimental at times, especially in the case of recent start-up listings. More here