Market Buzz Are pharma cos poised for a bull ride? Here's what analysts believe Alok Dalal of Jefferies believes the $27 billion domestic pharma industry is well-placed to achieve low double-digit growth in the coming years on increased spending on medicines as the population starts to age. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Mankind Pharma IPO opens

PM to launch India’s first water metro

Air India townhall meet

IPL 2023: GT vs MI at 7.30pm

Data releases: US House Price Index YoY (Feb)

US CB Consumer Confidence (April)

US new home sales (March) Tomorrow Delhi mayoral polls

MG Motor to launch EV ‘Comet’

Indian Women’s League begins

Last day for CCI to hear plea against Google

IPL 2023: RCB vs KKR at 4.00 pm

Big Story Reliance Retail, JC Flowers among 46 eligible resolution applicants for Future Retail Debt-ridden Future Retail Limited announced the final list of 48 eligible prospective resolution applicants under the insolvency resolution process. The entities were selected from among those who submitted their expression of interest published by the resolution professional on March 23, 2023. More here

Your Money Planning your child's education abroad? Residency via investment can help Apart from helping you immigrate to another country, residency-by-investment visas can give your child much better opportunities than a student visa. These programmes can also give your family the right to live and work in that country. More here

Tech Tattle PhonePe to launch app store in India; challenges Google supremacy This app store is designed to offer services that are highly local in nature, driven by customer context that aims to assist developers with “high quality” user acquisition via multilingual solutions, as stated by an internal company document. More here

Auto Maruti Suzuki drives in compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh Maruti Suzuki India has launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options. More here