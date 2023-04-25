Alok Dalal of Jefferies believes the $27 billion domestic pharma industry is well-placed to achieve low double-digit growth in the coming years on increased spending on medicines as the population starts to age. More here
Today
Mankind Pharma IPO opens
PM to launch India’s first water metro
Air India townhall meet
IPL 2023: GT vs MI at 7.30pm
Data releases: US House Price Index YoY (Feb)
US CB Consumer Confidence (April)
US new home sales (March) Tomorrow Delhi mayoral polls
MG Motor to launch EV ‘Comet’
Indian Women’s League begins
Last day for CCI to hear plea against Google
IPL 2023: RCB vs KKR at 4.00 pm
Today
Mankind Pharma IPO opens
Debt-ridden Future Retail Limited announced the final list of 48 eligible prospective resolution applicants under the insolvency resolution process. The entities were selected from among those who submitted their expression of interest published by the resolution professional on March 23, 2023. More here
Debt-ridden Future Retail Limited announced the final list of 48 eligible prospective resolution applicants under the insolvency resolution process. The entities were selected from among those who submitted their expression of interest published by the resolution professional on March 23, 2023. More here
Apart from helping you immigrate to another country, residency-by-investment visas can give your child much better opportunities than a student visa. These programmes can also give your family the right to live and work in that country. More here
Apart from helping you immigrate to another country, residency-by-investment visas can give your child much better opportunities than a student visa. These programmes can also give your family the right to live and work in that country. More here
This app store is designed to offer services that are highly local in nature, driven by customer context that aims to assist developers with “high quality” user acquisition via multilingual solutions, as stated by an internal company document. More here
This app store is designed to offer services that are highly local in nature, driven by customer context that aims to assist developers with “high quality” user acquisition via multilingual solutions, as stated by an internal company document. More here
Maruti Suzuki India has launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options. More here
Maruti Suzuki India has launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options. More here
US retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond which is well-known for its home goods has filed for bankruptcy protection. The 52-year-old company, which has withstood recessions, a pandemic, and the emergence of e-sellers, had been struggling for a while... More here
US retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond which is well-known for its home goods has filed for bankruptcy protection. The 52-year-old company, which has withstood recessions, a pandemic, and the emergence of e-sellers, had been struggling for a while... More here