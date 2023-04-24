Big story Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh lodged in Assam jail following arrest in Punjab Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after being flown in a special flight from Punjab following his arrest in the northern state. Nine of Singh's associates are also lodged in the jail. Earlier in the day, Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month. Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Read more here.

Market Buzz Banking, NBFCs look attractive as valuations lower than pre-Covid levels, says this portfolio manager Vivek Goel, Joint Managing Director at Tailwind Financial Services, in an interview with Moneycontrol says in terms of top picks from a value perspective, the banking and NBFC sector look attractive where valuations are lower than their pre-Covid levels. As we see interest rates peak and credit growth continue, the sector should be a key driver in taking markets to a new high in this financial year, he further says. Read more here.

Technology Can AI write a novel or create a work of fiction? Human-Artificial Intelligence (AI) collaborative creative systems based on Machine Learning are slowly making their way into people’s creative artistic lives, such as music composition, creative illustration, and co-writing. AI is capable of writing a book. However, it is difficult to answer whether or not AI can write a novel. Read more on this here.

Your Money Tips to get the best out of credit cards Credit cards can help you build a credit score if you use them wisely and pay your bills on time. But it can also destroy your credit score if you overspend and don’t pay your bills on time. Using a credit card offers several benefits. Read here to know.

Tech Tattle Nothing Ear (2) Review: The best true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 in India? Price hike in Nothing Ear (2) brings with it new features and improved hardware. But how does it fare in the highly competitive true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 segment in India? Let’s find out in full review.