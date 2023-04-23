Market remained under pressure in the first half of this week and witnessed consolidation in the second half but lost more than 1 percent breaking 3-week gaining momentum. For the week, BSE largecap index shed 1 percent, while midcap, smallcap ended on flat note. The BSE Small-cap index rose 0.3 percent. Precision Camshafts, Asian Granito India, Pokarna, Future Consumer, Patel Engineering Company, Khadim India, Binny, Titagarh Wagons, Deep Polymers, Ethos, Dish TV India, Deep Industries, Ramky Infrastructure and SVP Global Textiles added 15-33 percent. More here.
Today
G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur from today
‘Rashtrapati Niwas’ open for public in Shimla
Amit Shah to address public rally at Telangana's Chevella
Amit Shah to meet Oscar winning Naatu Naatu team in Hyderabad
Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to Karnataka
Rahul to attend Basava Jayanti event in Bagalkote
IPL 2023: RCB to play Green Game
IPL 2023: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at 3.30pm; KKR vs CSK at 7.30pm
Tomorrow
Q4 results: IndusInd bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Century Textiles, Nelco
ICICI Prudential MF's NFO Innovation Fund subscription last day
Retina Paints IPO subscription last day
Bombay HC to hear PIL on new IIT eligibility criteria
India-UK FTA: Next round of talks to begin
Jaipur to host Under-19 national cricket camp
Bank of Maharashtra board meeting, to raise funds worth Rs 7,500 cr
Same sex marriage pleas: SC Constitution bench hearing stands cancelled
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Last date for nominations withdrawal
PM Modi on two-day tour from tomorrow; will travel to 7 cities, attend 8 events
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat in Thiruvananthapuram
PM to inaugurate eGramSwaraj and GeM portal in Rewa, MP
BRS chief & Telangana CM KCR to address a rally at Aurangabad
IIM Raipur Convocation
Maruti Suzuki Fronx launch in India
Jaipur to host Under-19 national cricket camp from tomorrow
IPL 2023: SRH vs DC in at 7.30pm
ICICI Bank, the second largest private bank in India, clocked nearly 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 9,121.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. The bank was expected to report a Rs 8,540-crore profit for the quarter ended March 2023, according to the average of a poll of three brokerages' estimates taken by Moneycontrol. Read here.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is critical for space trips and exploration, assisting astronauts and ground-based operations. It aids in performing tasks that humans would otherwise be unable to perform in space, such as cosmic occurrence analysis, system control, star and black-hole charting, and more. Many companies, including NASA, Google, and the European Space Agency (ESA), are already using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discover new celestial objects and improve astronauts’ lives in space. Read more here.
BGH Properties, a company of the Aditya Birla Group, has bought a bungalow in posh area of Mumbai for Rs 220 crore. The ground-plus-two property acquired by BGH Properties is located along the Carmichael Road, ML Dahanukar Marg. Details here.
Several banks have raised interest rates on RDs for 5-year tenor after six consecutive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the FY23, starting from May. The cumulative rate hike is 250 basis points (one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point). Smaller private banks lead with the highest interest rates followed by small finance banks. Here are the top banks offering the best interest rates on RDs for 5-year tenor.
A day after SpaceX’s Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded mid-air minutes after taking its first test flight, industrialist Anand Mahindra praised SpaceX owner Elon Musk for his willingness to take up great risks. Read more here.
