Last Updated : April 23, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
More than 40 smallcaps give double digit return despite market falling 1%
Market remained under pressure in the first half of this week and witnessed consolidation in the second half but lost more than 1 percent breaking 3-week gaining momentum. For the week, BSE largecap index shed 1 percent, while midcap, smallcap ended on flat note. The BSE Small-cap index rose 0.3 percent. Precision Camshafts, Asian Granito India, Pokarna, Future Consumer, Patel Engineering Company, Khadim India, Binny, Titagarh Wagons, Deep Polymers, Ethos, Dish TV India, Deep Industries, Ramky Infrastructure and SVP Global Textiles added 15-33 percent. More here.