    • Market Buzz

      More than 40 smallcaps give double digit return despite market falling 1%

      Market remained under pressure in the first half of this week and witnessed consolidation in the second half but lost more than 1 percent breaking 3-week gaining momentum. For the week, BSE largecap index shed 1 percent, while midcap, smallcap ended on flat note. The BSE Small-cap index rose 0.3 percent. Precision Camshafts, Asian Granito India, Pokarna, Future Consumer, Patel Engineering Company, Khadim India, Binny, Titagarh Wagons, Deep Polymers, Ethos, Dish TV India, Deep Industries, Ramky Infrastructure and SVP Global Textiles added 15-33 percent. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur from today
      ‘Rashtrapati Niwas’ open for public in Shimla
      Amit Shah to address public rally at Telangana's Chevella
      Amit Shah to meet Oscar winning Naatu Naatu team in Hyderabad
      Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to Karnataka
      Rahul to attend Basava Jayanti event in Bagalkote
      IPL 2023: RCB to play Green Game
      IPL 2023: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at 3.30pm; KKR vs CSK at 7.30pm
      Tomorrow
      Q4 results: IndusInd bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Century Textiles, Nelco
      ICICI Prudential MF's NFO Innovation Fund subscription last day
      Retina Paints IPO subscription last day
      Bombay HC to hear PIL on new IIT eligibility criteria
      India-UK FTA: Next round of talks to begin
      Jaipur to host Under-19 national cricket camp from
      Bank of Maharashtra board meeting, to raise funds worth Rs 7,500 cr
      Jaipur to host Under-19 national cricket camp from
      Same sex marriage pleas: SC Constitution bench hearing stands cancelled
      Karnataka Assembly Polls: Last date for nominations withdrawal
      PM Modi on two-day tour from tomorrow; will travel to 7 cities, attend 8 events
      PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat in Thiruvananthapuram
      PM to inaugurate eGramSwaraj and GeM portal in Rewa, MP
      BRS chief & Telangana CM KCR to address a rally at Aurangabad
      IIM Raipur Convocation
      Maruti Suzuki Fronx launch in India
      Jaipur to host Under-19 national cricket camp from tomorrow
      IPL 2023: SRH vs DC in at 7.30pm

    • Big Story

      ICICI Bank Q4 Result: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 9,122 crore, beats estimates

      ICICI Bank, the second largest private bank in India, clocked nearly 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 9,121.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. The bank was expected to report a Rs 8,540-crore profit for the quarter ended March 2023, according to the average of a poll of three brokerages' estimates taken by Moneycontrol. Read here.

    • Technology

      How far has AI come in space exploration?

      Artificial Intelligence (AI) is critical for space trips and exploration, assisting astronauts and ground-based operations. It aids in performing tasks that humans would otherwise be unable to perform in space, such as cosmic occurrence analysis, system control, star and black-hole charting, and more. Many companies, including NASA, Google, and the European Space Agency (ESA), are already using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discover new celestial objects and improve astronauts’ lives in space. Read more here.

    • Hot Property Deal

      Aditya Birla Group company buys Mumbai bungalow for Rs 220 crore

      BGH Properties, a company of the Aditya Birla Group, has bought a bungalow in posh area of Mumbai for Rs 220 crore. The ground-plus-two property acquired by BGH Properties is located along the Carmichael Road, ML Dahanukar Marg. Details here.

    • Your Money

      Recurring Deposits: Banks are offering up to 7.6% interest

      Several banks have raised interest rates on RDs for 5-year tenor after six consecutive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the FY23, starting from May. The cumulative rate hike is 250 basis points (one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point). Smaller private banks lead with the highest interest rates followed by small finance banks. Here are the top banks offering the best interest rates on RDs for 5-year tenor.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra: Elon Musk's 'most important contribution to business' isn't SpaceX or Tesla

      A day after SpaceX’s Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded mid-air minutes after taking its first test flight, industrialist Anand Mahindra praised SpaceX owner Elon Musk for his willingness to take up great risks. Read more here.

