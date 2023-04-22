The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) declined to 4.5 percent in December 2022 from 6.5 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on April 21. The bulletin highlighted that the asset quality of banks improved across all the major sectors over the same period. Read more here.
Today
World Earth Day
Akshaya Tritiya
Eid-al-Fitr
ICICI Bank, YES Bank Q4 FY23 results
ICICI Bank to consider fundraising at board meeting
Kedarnath Yatra pilgrimage to begin
ISRO to launch Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 satellite
Amit Shah’s roadshow in Devanahalli
IPL 2023: Super Giants vs Titans in Lucknow at 330pm; Mumbai vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai at 7.30pm
Tomorrow
G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur from tomorrow
Govt schools in Tripura shut till tomororw due to heatwave
‘Rashtrapati Niwas’ open for public in Shimla
Amit Shah to visit Telangana, to meet RRR team
IPL 2023: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at 3.30pm; KKR vs CSK at 7.30pm
Today
The March quarter earnings season has been a mixed bag for the information technology sector. Industry leaders Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys reported weaker-than-expected numbers but smaller rivals HCL Technologies, Mastek and Cyient surprised the Street positively. Taking note of the trend, global research and broking firm JP Morgan said in a report that the FY23 fourth quarter results of TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech highlight the weakness in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom verticals. Read here.
The March quarter earnings season has been a mixed bag for the information technology sector. Industry leaders Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys reported weaker-than-expected numbers but smaller rivals HCL Technologies, Mastek and Cyient surprised the Street positively. Taking note of the trend, global research and broking firm JP Morgan said in a report that the FY23 fourth quarter results of TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech highlight the weakness in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom verticals. Read here.
Reliance Industries on April 21 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,299 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 19 percent from the year-ago period. The profit beat estimates. Revenue from operations of the most valued company came in at Rs 2,16,376 crore, registering a rise of 2.11 percent from Rs 2,11,887 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. Read here.
Reliance Industries on April 21 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,299 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 19 percent from the year-ago period. The profit beat estimates. Revenue from operations of the most valued company came in at Rs 2,16,376 crore, registering a rise of 2.11 percent from Rs 2,11,887 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. Read here.
Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups dropped to $2.1 billion in the March quarter, thanks to fewer large-ticket deals, KPMG’s latest venture pulse report showed. That translates to a decline of around 25 percent from $2.8 billion that VCs infused into Indian new-age companies during the October-December period last year. In comparison, VCs pumped in a total of $9.3 billion during the same period last year. Read here.
Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups dropped to $2.1 billion in the March quarter, thanks to fewer large-ticket deals, KPMG’s latest venture pulse report showed. That translates to a decline of around 25 percent from $2.8 billion that VCs infused into Indian new-age companies during the October-December period last year. In comparison, VCs pumped in a total of $9.3 billion during the same period last year. Read here.
After a volatile year, many investors have reinforced their convictions in owning gold in their portfolios. Silver, the poor man’s gold, is also on the minds of many given the fast and furious moves it has shown in the last few months. Mutual funds are offering products that give exposure to both these precious metals, which can be considered by investors this Akshaya Tritiya. Read more here.
After a volatile year, many investors have reinforced their convictions in owning gold in their portfolios. Silver, the poor man’s gold, is also on the minds of many given the fast and furious moves it has shown in the last few months. Mutual funds are offering products that give exposure to both these precious metals, which can be considered by investors this Akshaya Tritiya. Read more here.
Tim Cook’s visit to India was jam-packed with store inaugurations, high-profile interactions and some great food. In fact, the Apple CEO says he had the “best macaron” ever at a Mumbai bakery. Find out more here.
Tim Cook’s visit to India was jam-packed with store inaugurations, high-profile interactions and some great food. In fact, the Apple CEO says he had the “best macaron” ever at a Mumbai bakery. Find out more here.