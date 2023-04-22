Big Story Banks' gross NPAs fall to 4.5% at end-Dec from 6.5% a year ago The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) declined to 4.5 percent in December 2022 from 6.5 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on April 21. The bulletin highlighted that the asset quality of banks improved across all the major sectors over the same period. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

World Earth Day

Akshaya Tritiya

Eid-al-Fitr

ICICI Bank, YES Bank Q4 FY23 results

ICICI Bank to consider fundraising at board meeting

Kedarnath Yatra pilgrimage to begin

ISRO to launch Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 satellite

Amit Shah’s roadshow in Devanahalli

IPL 2023: Super Giants vs Titans in Lucknow at 330pm; Mumbai vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai at 7.30pm

Tomorrow

G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur from tomorrow

Govt schools in Tripura shut till tomororw due to heatwave

‘Rashtrapati Niwas’ open for public in Shimla

Amit Shah to visit Telangana, to meet RRR team

IPL 2023: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at 3.30pm; KKR vs CSK at 7.30pm

Market Buzz JP Morgan downgrades 2 IT players; here is why The March quarter earnings season has been a mixed bag for the information technology sector. Industry leaders Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys reported weaker-than-expected numbers but smaller rivals HCL Technologies, Mastek and Cyient surprised the Street positively. Taking note of the trend, global research and broking firm JP Morgan said in a report that the FY23 fourth quarter results of TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech highlight the weakness in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom verticals. Read here.

Reliance Industries Q4 result Net profit up 19% at Rs 19,299 crore, beats estimates Reliance Industries on April 21 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,299 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 19 percent from the year-ago period. The profit beat estimates. Revenue from operations of the most valued company came in at Rs 2,16,376 crore, registering a rise of 2.11 percent from Rs 2,11,887 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. Read here.

Startups Funding VC funds flow to startups dries up 25% in first quarter of 2023, says KPMG Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups dropped to $2.1 billion in the March quarter, thanks to fewer large-ticket deals, KPMG’s latest venture pulse report showed. That translates to a decline of around 25 percent from $2.8 billion that VCs infused into Indian new-age companies during the October-December period last year. In comparison, VCs pumped in a total of $9.3 billion during the same period last year. Read here.

Your Money Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Should you invest in gold and silver fund of funds? After a volatile year, many investors have reinforced their convictions in owning gold in their portfolios. Silver, the poor man’s gold, is also on the minds of many given the fast and furious moves it has shown in the last few months. Mutual funds are offering products that give exposure to both these precious metals, which can be considered by investors this Akshaya Tritiya. Read more here.