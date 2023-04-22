Startups Funding

VC funds flow to startups dries up 25% in first quarter of 2023, says KPMG

Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups dropped to $2.1 billion in the March quarter, thanks to fewer large-ticket deals, KPMG’s latest venture pulse report showed. That translates to a decline of around 25 percent from $2.8 billion that VCs infused into Indian new-age companies during the October-December period last year. In comparison, VCs pumped in a total of $9.3 billion during the same period last year. Read here.