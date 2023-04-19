Market Buzz Invesco predicts global central banks to avoid significant tightening amid banking crisis and growth moderation In the wake of the recent banking crisis in the US and signs of growth moderation, Invesco Asset Management India expects that global central banks will possibly refrain from significant tightening in the future. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

CUET PG 2023 registration ends

Tata Altroz iCNG to launch

Jagdish Shettar to file nomination for Karnataka Assembly elections

Hearing for Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case

IPL 2023: RR vs LSG Tomorrow:

Solar eclipse to occur; will bring both total darkness and ‘ring of fire’

PM Modi to address Global Buddhist Summit

Second Apple Store outlet to open in Delhi

SpaceX’s next attempt to launch Starship from Texas to occur

IPL 2023: PBKS vs RCB and DC vs KKR

Big Story Income Tax department junks reports claiming plans to overhaul capital gains tax laws The Income Tax Department of the Government of India on April 18 junked media reports suggesting plans to overhaul the existing direct tax system and said that “there is no such proposal”. More here

Auto EV makers charged up to storm Shanghai auto expo with innovative tech The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opens to visitors on April 18. As the EV craze catches on, major manufacturers are set to unveil their latest offerings for the Chinese market, which happens to be the biggest market for EVs. More here

Coronavirus Over 430% rise in active Covid cases in Delhi since March-end: Data From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, active coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a jump of more than 430 percent in nearly three weeks, according to official data. More here

Tech Tattle Twitter will use a new label for tweets that engage in 'Hateful Conduct' Twitter has announced that it will start adding labels to tweets it limits or restricts for breaking the platform's rules. More here