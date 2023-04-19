In the wake of the recent banking crisis in the US and signs of growth moderation, Invesco Asset Management India expects that global central banks will possibly refrain from significant tightening in the future. More here
Today:
CUET PG 2023 registration ends
Tata Altroz iCNG to launch
Jagdish Shettar to file nomination for Karnataka Assembly elections
Hearing for Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case
IPL 2023: RR vs LSG Tomorrow:
Solar eclipse to occur; will bring both total darkness and ‘ring of fire’
PM Modi to address Global Buddhist Summit
Second Apple Store outlet to open in Delhi
SpaceX’s next attempt to launch Starship from Texas to occur
IPL 2023: PBKS vs RCB and DC vs KKR
Today:
The Income Tax Department of the Government of India on April 18 junked media reports suggesting plans to overhaul the existing direct tax system and said that “there is no such proposal”. More here
The Income Tax Department of the Government of India on April 18 junked media reports suggesting plans to overhaul the existing direct tax system and said that “there is no such proposal”. More here
The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opens to visitors on April 18. As the EV craze catches on, major manufacturers are set to unveil their latest offerings for the Chinese market, which happens to be the biggest market for EVs. More here
The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opens to visitors on April 18. As the EV craze catches on, major manufacturers are set to unveil their latest offerings for the Chinese market, which happens to be the biggest market for EVs. More here
From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, active coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a jump of more than 430 percent in nearly three weeks, according to official data. More here
From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, active coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a jump of more than 430 percent in nearly three weeks, according to official data. More here
Twitter has announced that it will start adding labels to tweets it limits or restricts for breaking the platform's rules. More here
Twitter has announced that it will start adding labels to tweets it limits or restricts for breaking the platform's rules. More here
New York City has emerged as the wealthiest city in the world with 58 billionaires, while Tokyo and The Bay Area are at the second and third spot respectively, according to a report. More here
New York City has emerged as the wealthiest city in the world with 58 billionaires, while Tokyo and The Bay Area are at the second and third spot respectively, according to a report. More here