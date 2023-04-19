English
    Last Updated : April 19, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Invesco predicts global central banks to avoid significant tightening amid banking crisis and growth moderation

      In the wake of the recent banking crisis in the US and signs of growth moderation, Invesco Asset Management India expects that global central banks will possibly refrain from significant tightening in the future. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      CUET PG 2023 registration ends
      Tata Altroz iCNG to launch
      Jagdish Shettar to file nomination for Karnataka Assembly elections
      Hearing for Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case
      IPL 2023: RR vs LSGTomorrow:
      Solar eclipse to occur; will bring both total darkness and ‘ring of fire’
      PM Modi to address Global Buddhist Summit
      Second Apple Store outlet to open in Delhi
      SpaceX’s next attempt to launch Starship from Texas to occur
      IPL 2023: PBKS vs RCB and DC vs KKR

    • Big Story

      Income Tax department junks reports claiming plans to overhaul capital gains tax laws

      The Income Tax Department of the Government of India on April 18 junked media reports suggesting plans to overhaul the existing direct tax system and said that “there is no such proposal”. More here

    • Auto

      EV makers charged up to storm Shanghai auto expo with innovative tech

      The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opens to visitors on April 18. As the EV craze catches on, major manufacturers are set to unveil their latest offerings for the Chinese market, which happens to be the biggest market for EVs. More here

    • Coronavirus

      Over 430% rise in active Covid cases in Delhi since March-end: Data

      From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, active coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a jump of more than 430 percent in nearly three weeks, according to official data. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter will use a new label for tweets that engage in 'Hateful Conduct'

      Twitter has announced that it will start adding labels to tweets it limits or restricts for breaking the platform's rules. More here

    • Tailpiece

      New York is world's wealthiest city

      New York City has emerged as the wealthiest city in the world with 58 billionaires, while Tokyo and The Bay Area are at the second and third spot respectively, according to a report. More here

