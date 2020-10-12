Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 07:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
Market Buzz
Stage set for bumper listing
Public sector undertaking defence company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is set to debut on bourses on October 12 after the stellar IPO subscription a week ago. Given its strong orderbook and reasonable valuation, it is expected to be a bumper listing. Read the details here.
Big Story
Move to empower rural India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas scheme. The historic move would allow villagers to use property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. Read here to find out how this will transform rural India.
Your Money
When MF Investors tread a cautious line
Debt-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net outflow of over Rs 51,900 crore in September, making it the second-consecutive monthly withdrawal. Read this piece to know why investors are treading a cautious line.
Global Watch
Pakistan’s lobbying efforts
Pakistan has hired an American lobbying firm to push a pro-Islamabad line and wriggle out of the Financial Action Task Force grey list ahead of the watchdog's virtual meet this month. What will be its impact? Read here to know more.
Tech Tattle
Apple’s Diwali offer
Apple India is offering free Airpods with iPhone 11 under its Diwali offer. In September, Apple launched its online store, offering a full range of products and support. The offer will begin on October 17. Here are the details.
Startup Tales
Artificial intelligence in local tongue
A month after acquiring hyperlocal information platform Circle Internet, homegrown social media platform ShareChat is considering tie-ups with IITs and other premier engineering institutions to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) in local Indian languages. Read here.
Tailpiece
British high commissioner for a day
An 18-year-old from Delhi became the British high commissioner to India for a day after winning the 'High Commissioner for the Day' contest organised by the mission in the run-up to the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Read here.
