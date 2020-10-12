172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-66-5950431.html?utm_source=flipboard&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=flipboard-magazine!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Stage set for bumper listing

    Stage set for bumper listing

    Public sector undertaking defence company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is set to debut on bourses on October 12 after the stellar IPO subscription a week ago. Given its strong orderbook and reasonable valuation, it is expected to be a bumper listing. Read the details here.

  • Big Story

    Move to empower rural India

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas scheme. The historic move would allow villagers to use property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. Read here to find out how this will transform rural India.

  • Your Money

    When MF Investors tread a cautious line

    Debt-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net outflow of over Rs 51,900 crore in September, making it the second-consecutive monthly withdrawal. Read this piece to know why investors are treading a cautious line.

  • Global Watch

    Pakistan’s lobbying efforts

    Pakistan has hired an American lobbying firm to push a pro-Islamabad line and wriggle out of the Financial Action Task Force grey list ahead of the watchdog's virtual meet this month. What will be its impact? Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple’s Diwali offer

    Apple India is offering free Airpods with iPhone 11 under its Diwali offer. In September, Apple launched its online store, offering a full range of products and support. The offer will begin on October 17. Here are the details.

  • Startup Tales

    Artificial intelligence in local tongue

    A month after acquiring hyperlocal information platform Circle Internet, homegrown social media platform ShareChat is considering tie-ups with IITs and other premier engineering institutions to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) in local Indian languages. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    British high commissioner for a day

    An 18-year-old from Delhi became the British high commissioner to India for a day after winning the 'High Commissioner for the Day' contest organised by the mission in the run-up to the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Read here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz podcast | TCS's Q2 show takes it to the top; consumers experiment with electric two-wheelers; who will win the Jet Airways bid?

Corporate Buzz podcast | TCS's Q2 show takes it to the top; consumers experiment with electric two-wheelers; who will win the Jet Airways bid?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.