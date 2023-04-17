Big Story Temasek's Sheares Healthcare eyeing stake hike to around 90% in Medica Synergie hospital chain Singapore investment giant Temasek's healthcare platform Sheares Healthcare has entered final stage discussions to increase its existing stake in leading Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie by providing an exit to the chief founder, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read details here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

World Hemophilia Day

Data releases: India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation, China Q1 GDP, China Industrial Production (March), India WPI Food (March), India WPI Manufacturing Inflation (March), India WPI Fuel (March), China Unemployment Rate (March), China FDI, China Retail Sales (March), RBA Meeting Minutes)

Varanasi set to host 3-day G20 Summit

2nd G20 Health Working Group meeting to commence in Goa

2nd meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group begins in Hyderabad

Delhi Assembly special session to discuss CBI summons to Kejriwal

Amarnath Yatra registrations to begin

AAP candidates to file nominations for Mayor, Dy Mayor in MCD

G20 meet in Goa

SC to hear plea against violence during Ram Navami

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch in India

Huawei nova 11 series launch

CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration last day

OnePlus x Genshin Ace 2 special edition to launch in China

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch Tomorrow

World Heritage Day

Data release: UK Unemployment Rate (Feb)

HDFC MF’s three Index Schemes NFO to close

SBI to consider fund raising up to $2 billion

Jindal Stainless Steel to consider special dividend

Bank of India board meet to consider Rs 6,500 crore fund raising

Same-sex marriage pleas to be heard in SC

Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing

Apple’s first India retail store to open in Mumbai

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch

Mi Band 8 fitness tracker launch

2024 Porsche Cayenne debut

Market Buzz Bhavesh Shah of Equirus doesn't see a broad-based earnings downgrade in FY24 Bhavesh Shah, Managing Director & Head - Investment Banking at Equirus, said in an interview to Moneycontrol, "Serious tailwinds can be seen in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, which investors could take advantage of by making selective bets in the space." About earnings, he said, "One need not expect a broad-based earnings downgrade in FY23-24. Certain sectors or companies, especially those linked to external factors, may see some downgrades." Read here.

Economy Indian economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal The Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal and will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, notwithstanding a modest cut in growth projections by multilateral lending agencies, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal has said. Read more here.

India on Russian oil imports India could buy Russian crude past cap if Opec+ cuts boost costs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview Saturday in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.” Read here.

Your Money Four tax-saving tools for your investment portfolio Tax saving benefits for investments are defined under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. A variety of different investment products can fit under the 80C umbrella. There are choices across insurance, pension funds, fixed deposits and equity investments that you can choose from within this tax saving incentive. However, not all the options make for a good investment. The smart way to utilise the 80C benefit is to keep one eye on the quality of the investment option too. Read more here.