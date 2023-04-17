Singapore investment giant Temasek's healthcare platform Sheares Healthcare has entered final stage discussions to increase its existing stake in leading Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie by providing an exit to the chief founder, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read details here.
Today
World Hemophilia Day
Data releases: India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation, China Q1 GDP, China Industrial Production (March), India WPI Food (March), India WPI Manufacturing Inflation (March), India WPI Fuel (March), China Unemployment Rate (March), China FDI, China Retail Sales (March), RBA Meeting Minutes)
Varanasi set to host 3-day G20 Summit
2nd G20 Health Working Group meeting to commence in Goa
2nd meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group begins in Hyderabad
Delhi Assembly special session to discuss CBI summons to Kejriwal
Amarnath Yatra registrations to begin
AAP candidates to file nominations for Mayor, Dy Mayor in MCD
G20 meet in Goa
SC to hear plea against violence during Ram Navami
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch in India
Huawei nova 11 series launch
CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration last day
OnePlus x Genshin Ace 2 special edition to launch in China
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch Tomorrow
World Heritage Day
Data release: UK Unemployment Rate (Feb)
HDFC MF’s three Index Schemes NFO to close
SBI to consider fund raising up to $2 billion
Jindal Stainless Steel to consider special dividend
Bank of India board meet to consider Rs 6,500 crore fund raising
Same-sex marriage pleas to be heard in SC
Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing
Apple’s first India retail store to open in Mumbai
Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch
Mi Band 8 fitness tracker launch
2024 Porsche Cayenne debut
Today
Bhavesh Shah, Managing Director & Head - Investment Banking at Equirus, said in an interview to Moneycontrol, "Serious tailwinds can be seen in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, which investors could take advantage of by making selective bets in the space." About earnings, he said, "One need not expect a broad-based earnings downgrade in FY23-24. Certain sectors or companies, especially those linked to external factors, may see some downgrades." Read here.
The Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal and will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, notwithstanding a modest cut in growth projections by multilateral lending agencies, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal has said. Read more here.
India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview Saturday in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.” Read here.
Tax saving benefits for investments are defined under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. A variety of different investment products can fit under the 80C umbrella. There are choices across insurance, pension funds, fixed deposits and equity investments that you can choose from within this tax saving incentive. However, not all the options make for a good investment. The smart way to utilise the 80C benefit is to keep one eye on the quality of the investment option too. Read more here.
19-year-old Nandini Gupta was crowned the Miss India 2023 at the Indoor Stadium in Imphal on Saturday. Shreya Poonja from Delhi was the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela from Manipur was the second runner-up. Here are a few things to know about Nandini Gupta.
