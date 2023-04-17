Economy

Indian economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal

The Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal and will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, notwithstanding a modest cut in growth projections by multilateral lending agencies, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal has said. Read more here.