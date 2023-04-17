English
    Last Updated : April 17, 2023 / 05:51 AM IST

    • Big Story

      Temasek's Sheares Healthcare eyeing stake hike to around 90% in Medica Synergie hospital chain

      Singapore investment giant Temasek's healthcare platform Sheares Healthcare has entered final stage discussions to increase its existing stake in leading Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie by providing an exit to the chief founder, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read details here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      World Hemophilia Day
      Data releases: India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation, China Q1 GDP, China Industrial Production (March), India WPI Food (March), India WPI Manufacturing Inflation (March), India WPI Fuel (March), China Unemployment Rate (March), China FDI, China Retail Sales (March), RBA Meeting Minutes)
      Varanasi set to host 3-day G20 Summit
      2nd G20 Health Working Group meeting to commence in Goa
      2nd meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group begins in Hyderabad
      Delhi Assembly special session to discuss CBI summons to Kejriwal
      Amarnath Yatra registrations to begin
      AAP candidates to file nominations for Mayor, Dy Mayor in MCD
      G20 meet in Goa
      SC to hear plea against violence during Ram Navami
      Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch in India
      Huawei nova 11 series launch
      CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration last day
      OnePlus x Genshin Ace 2 special edition to launch in China
      SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launchTomorrow
      World Heritage Day
      Data release: UK Unemployment Rate (Feb)
      HDFC MF’s three Index Schemes NFO to close
      SBI to consider fund raising up to $2 billion
      Jindal Stainless Steel to consider special dividend
      Bank of India board meet to consider Rs 6,500 crore fund raising
      Same-sex marriage pleas to be heard in SC
      Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing
      Apple’s first India retail store to open in Mumbai
      Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch
      Mi Band 8 fitness tracker launch
      2024 Porsche Cayenne debut

    • Market Buzz

      Bhavesh Shah of Equirus doesn't see a broad-based earnings downgrade in FY24

      Bhavesh Shah, Managing Director & Head - Investment Banking at Equirus, said in an interview to Moneycontrol, "Serious tailwinds can be seen in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, which investors could take advantage of by making selective bets in the space." About earnings, he said, "One need not expect a broad-based earnings downgrade in FY23-24. Certain sectors or companies, especially those linked to external factors, may see some downgrades." Read here.

    • Economy

      Indian economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal

      The Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal and will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, notwithstanding a modest cut in growth projections by multilateral lending agencies, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal has said. Read more here.

    • India on Russian oil imports

      India could buy Russian crude past cap if Opec+ cuts boost costs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

      India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview Saturday in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.” Read here.

    • Your Money

      Four tax-saving tools for your investment portfolio

      Tax saving benefits for investments are defined under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. A variety of different investment products can fit under the 80C umbrella. There are choices across insurance, pension funds, fixed deposits and equity investments that you can choose from within this tax saving incentive. However, not all the options make for a good investment. The smart way to utilise the 80C benefit is to keep one eye on the quality of the investment option too. Read more here.

    • Tail Piece

      Who is Nandini Gupta, the winner of 2023 Miss India crown. 5 points

      19-year-old Nandini Gupta was crowned the Miss India 2023 at the Indoor Stadium in Imphal on Saturday. Shreya Poonja from Delhi was the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela from Manipur was the second runner-up. Here are a few things to know about Nandini Gupta.

    Infosys disappoints, HDFC Bank delivers, Invesco's block deal in Zee & more | Market Minutes

