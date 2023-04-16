HDFC Bank on April 15 reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Read more here.
E-grocery platform Zepto on April 15 stated that it has appointed Ramesh Bafna as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to this, Bafna was the CFO at the wealth tech company, CoinSwitch Kuber and has also held the same executive post at Myntra. Read more here.
In terms of road presence, a handful of cars get to a point where even the strong arm of the law takes notice. As I discovered one warm Mumbai afternoon while cruising down a highway in a fire-red Mclaren GT, and was pulled over by a sombre-faced police officer in dark glasses. Read more here.
Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. Read more here.
Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with his plans. Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to the FT report, and is also in discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc about putting money into his new venture. Read more here.
Cricket has been evolving at a rapid pace, shapeshifting between formats, embracing the club culture, figuring out what sells and what doesn’t. But in an already-packed calendar, any further onslaught of T20 leagues in countries and continents that (i) either lack a healthy domestic cricketing culture, or, (ii) a market to cater to, or, (iii) a sustainable business model to rely on, needs thorough double-checking before being greenlighted. Read more here.
