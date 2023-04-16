Market Buzz HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 12,594 cr, asset quality stable HDFC Bank on April 15 reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

China's no-fly zone today to effect 33 flights: Taiwan



RSS to hold march in 45 places across Tamil Nadu



Arvind Kejriwal to be questioned by CBI



IPL 2023: MI vs KKR and GT vs RR Tomorrow

Delhi govt calls one-day special Assembly



July Amarnath Yatra registration begins



SpaceX will attempt to launch the first Starship orbital flight



IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK



Big Story Zepto appoints CoinSwitch Kuber's Ramesh Bafna as its new CFO E-grocery platform Zepto on April 15 stated that it has appointed Ramesh Bafna as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to this, Bafna was the CFO at the wealth tech company, CoinSwitch Kuber and has also held the same executive post at Myntra. Read more here.

Auto The Drive Report: McLaren GT, the real Big Mac In terms of road presence, a handful of cars get to a point where even the strong arm of the law takes notice. As I discovered one warm Mumbai afternoon while cruising down a highway in a fire-red Mclaren GT, and was pulled over by a sombre-faced police officer in dark glasses. Read more here.

Coronavirus Check Delhi adds 1,396 Covid cases, positivity rate mounts to 31.9% Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Elon Musk plans AI startup to rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI: Report Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with his plans. Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to the FT report, and is also in discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc about putting money into his new venture. Read more here.