Tailpiece

Too many T20s, too few viewers

Cricket has been evolving at a rapid pace, shapeshifting between formats, embracing the club culture, figuring out what sells and what doesn’t. But in an already-packed calendar, any further onslaught of T20 leagues in countries and continents that (i) either lack a healthy domestic cricketing culture, or, (ii) a market to cater to, or, (iii) a sustainable business model to rely on, needs thorough double-checking before being greenlighted. Read more here.