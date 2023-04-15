Market Buzz NSE to introduce WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts from May 15 This comes after the exchange, last month, received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Meenakashi Lekhi to set out for Croatia, Slovenia Kia EV6 Bookings reopen Amit Shah to address 'Booth Maha Sammelan' IPL: RCB vs Delhi Capitals; Lucknow Giants vs Punjab Kings Tomorrow: Delhi CM summoned by CBI RSS rally in Tamil Nadu Chinese Defence Minister to visit Russia IPL: Mumbai Indians vs KKR; Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Big Story TCS, Infosys warn of subdued demand amid global uncertainty Deferrals in discretionary spending from clients, with the hefty BFSI vertical being the most affected, presages gloomy days ahead for the poster boys of the Indian tech sector. More here

Coronavirus Check Need to assess vaccine efficacy, develop new shots: Dr Guleria “We should collect data to see the efficacy of the current vaccines against new variants. We should also develop new vaccines, which should be able to cover the emerging and new variants,” Dr Guleria, former director of AIIMS, Delhi, said. More here

Tech Tattle Indian men love gaming apps, women prefer food, messaging apps In contrast to men, women are least interested in gaming apps. The analysis showed hardly 6.1 percent of women are active on gaming applications, a Bobble AI report stated. More here

Your Money What is the QR code-based EMI facility for UPI payments The facility can be availed across a host of categories such as electronics, groceries, apparel, travel, and hotel bookings. Customers can pay amounts above Rs 10,000 in installments in three, six, or nine months. More here