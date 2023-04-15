 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
NSE to introduce WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts from May 15

This comes after the exchange, last month, received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:

Meenakashi Lekhi to set out for Croatia, Slovenia

Kia EV6 Bookings reopen

Amit Shah to address 'Booth Maha Sammelan'

IPL: RCB vs Delhi Capitals; Lucknow Giants vs Punjab Kings

Tomorrow:

Delhi CM summoned by CBI

RSS rally in Tamil Nadu

Chinese Defence Minister to visit Russia

IPL: Mumbai Indians vs KKR; Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Big Story
TCS, Infosys warn of subdued demand amid global uncertainty

Deferrals in discretionary spending from clients, with the hefty BFSI vertical being the most affected, presages gloomy days ahead for the poster boys of the Indian tech sector. More here

Coronavirus Check
Need to assess vaccine efficacy, develop new shots: Dr Guleria

“We should collect data to see the efficacy of the current vaccines against new variants. We should also develop new vaccines, which should be able to cover the emerging and new variants,” Dr Guleria, former director of AIIMS, Delhi, said. More here

Tech Tattle
Indian men love gaming apps, women prefer food, messaging apps

In contrast to men, women are least interested in gaming apps. The analysis showed hardly 6.1 percent of women are active on gaming applications, a Bobble AI report stated. More here

Your Money
What is the QR code-based EMI facility for UPI payments

The facility can be availed across a host of categories such as electronics, groceries, apparel, travel, and hotel bookings. Customers can pay amounts above Rs 10,000 in installments in three, six, or nine months. More here

Tailpiece
Lack of sleep is more dangerous than you think

Sleep disorders such as insomnia can lead to serious health issues, including serious heart problems. Lack of sleep can also affect your immune system and cause stress. More here