Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Indian market to move sideways over next 6-12 months: Franklin Templeton

The Indian equity market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months as the roll forward of earnings is likely to be offset by further valuation correction and some cut to consensus estimates, according to global asset manager Franklin Templeton. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today: PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters
Vedanta to consider issuance of NCDs
IMD heatwave alert in Odisha
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Bastar Tomorrow: PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati
No trading in stock market
Ambedkar Jayanti
Communist Party to hold nationwide rallies
Amit Shah to visit Bengal

Big Story
CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

At 5.66 percent, the latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates. More here

Coronavirus Check
Covid entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding

Even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a subvariant of Omicron. More here

Tech Tattle
What is ChaosGPT? The AI that wants to destroy humanity

ChaosGPT is based on the same GPT-4 technology that powers OpenAI's chatbot, except that it holds contempt for the human race, as opposed to helping it. More here

Auto
Sales of CNG-powered cars poised for major uptick post gas price revision

With the cost of running a car on compressed natural gas (CNG) getting a bit more affordable, vis-à-vis other fossil fuels, industry observers reckon that vehicles running on the green fuel will see increased adoption in the coming quarters. More here

Tailpiece
Elon Musk acknowledges 'many mistakes' made since Twitter takeover

Twitter boss Elon Musk said running the social media network has been 'quite a rollercoaster' and acknowledged that he made 'many mistakes' along the way. More here