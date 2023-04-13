Market Buzz Indian market to move sideways over next 6-12 months: Franklin Templeton The Indian equity market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months as the roll forward of earnings is likely to be offset by further valuation correction and some cut to consensus estimates, according to global asset manager Franklin Templeton. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters

Vedanta to consider issuance of NCDs

IMD heatwave alert in Odisha

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Bastar Tomorrow: PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati

No trading in stock market

Ambedkar Jayanti

Communist Party to hold nationwide rallies

Amit Shah to visit Bengal

Big Story CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March At 5.66 percent, the latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates. More here

Coronavirus Check Covid entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding Even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a subvariant of Omicron. More here

Tech Tattle What is ChaosGPT? The AI that wants to destroy humanity ChaosGPT is based on the same GPT-4 technology that powers OpenAI's chatbot, except that it holds contempt for the human race, as opposed to helping it. More here

Auto Sales of CNG-powered cars poised for major uptick post gas price revision With the cost of running a car on compressed natural gas (CNG) getting a bit more affordable, vis-à-vis other fossil fuels, industry observers reckon that vehicles running on the green fuel will see increased adoption in the coming quarters. More here