The Indian equity market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months as the roll forward of earnings is likely to be offset by further valuation correction and some cut to consensus estimates, according to global asset manager Franklin Templeton. More here
Today:
PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters
Vedanta to consider issuance of NCDs
IMD heatwave alert in Odisha
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Bastar Tomorrow: PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati
No trading in stock market
Ambedkar Jayanti
Communist Party to hold nationwide rallies
Amit Shah to visit Bengal
Today:
PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters
At 5.66 percent, the latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates. More here
At 5.66 percent, the latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates. More here
Even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a subvariant of Omicron. More here
Even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a subvariant of Omicron. More here
ChaosGPT is based on the same GPT-4 technology that powers OpenAI's chatbot, except that it holds contempt for the human race, as opposed to helping it. More here
ChaosGPT is based on the same GPT-4 technology that powers OpenAI's chatbot, except that it holds contempt for the human race, as opposed to helping it. More here
With the cost of running a car on compressed natural gas (CNG) getting a bit more affordable, vis-à-vis other fossil fuels, industry observers reckon that vehicles running on the green fuel will see increased adoption in the coming quarters. More here
With the cost of running a car on compressed natural gas (CNG) getting a bit more affordable, vis-à-vis other fossil fuels, industry observers reckon that vehicles running on the green fuel will see increased adoption in the coming quarters. More here
Twitter boss Elon Musk said running the social media network has been 'quite a rollercoaster' and acknowledged that he made 'many mistakes' along the way. More here
Twitter boss Elon Musk said running the social media network has been 'quite a rollercoaster' and acknowledged that he made 'many mistakes' along the way. More here