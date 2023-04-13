English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 13, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Indian market to move sideways over next 6-12 months: Franklin Templeton

      The Indian equity market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months as the roll forward of earnings is likely to be offset by further valuation correction and some cut to consensus estimates, according to global asset manager Franklin Templeton. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters
      Vedanta to consider issuance of NCDs
      IMD heatwave alert in Odisha
      Priyanka Gandhi to visit Bastar
      Tomorrow:PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati
      No trading in stock market
      Ambedkar Jayanti
      Communist Party to hold nationwide rallies
      Amit Shah to visit Bengal

    • Big Story

      CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

      At 5.66 percent, the latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Covid entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding

      Even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a subvariant of Omicron. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      What is ChaosGPT? The AI that wants to destroy humanity

      ChaosGPT is based on the same GPT-4 technology that powers OpenAI's chatbot, except that it holds contempt for the human race, as opposed to helping it. More here

    • Auto

      Sales of CNG-powered cars poised for major uptick post gas price revision

      With the cost of running a car on compressed natural gas (CNG) getting a bit more affordable, vis-à-vis other fossil fuels, industry observers reckon that vehicles running on the green fuel will see increased adoption in the coming quarters. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Elon Musk acknowledges 'many mistakes' made since Twitter takeover

      Twitter boss Elon Musk said running the social media network has been 'quite a rollercoaster' and acknowledged that he made 'many mistakes' along the way. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    India and US CPI, TCS disappoints, HDFC Bank Q4 preview & more | Market Minutes

    India and US CPI, TCS disappoints, HDFC Bank Q4 preview & more | Market Minutes