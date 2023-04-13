Last Updated : April 13, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST
Market Buzz
Indian market to move sideways over next 6-12 months: Franklin Templeton
The Indian equity market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months as the roll forward of earnings is likely to be offset by further valuation correction and some cut to consensus estimates, according to global asset manager Franklin Templeton.