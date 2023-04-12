Market Buzz HDFC Bank proposes to raise Rs 50,000 crore funds via bonds over next 12 months HDFC Bank on April 11 informed the stock exchanges that it has proposed to raise funds up to Rs 50,000 crore, via the issuance of bonds, over the next 12 months. The proposal would be taken up for consideration by the board of directors during a meeting scheduled on April 15, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Modi to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train & Delhi-Jaipur express



JEE Main exam to be conducted



Last day for registration of UG courses; CUET UG 2023 Tomorrow

IMD issues ‘heat wave’ alert for Odisha districts for the next two days



PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters as a part of ‘Rozgar Mela’



Vedanta to consider issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis



Big Story IMF cuts India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.9% The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its GDP growth forecast for India for the financial year 2023-24 by 20 basis points to 5.9 percent. The latest growth forecast by the multilateral agency is broadly in line with what private-sector economists expect and is significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.5 percent. Read more here.

Auto Mercedes-Benz India launches AMG GT 63 S E Performance, its most powerful production car At the heart of the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Mercedes claims that the new AMG can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 km/h. Read more here.

Your Money Underperformance of active largecap funds widened in 2022 The majority of Indian large-cap equity funds failed to beat the benchmark, with 88 percent of actively managed funds underperforming the S&P BSE 100 in the year ended December 2022. Ever since the emergence of passively managed equity funds, the build-up in assets under management (AUM) in passives has been significant. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Exclusive First Look At Apple Store in New Delhi After Mumbai, iPhone maker Apple will open its second retail store in India on April 20 in Delhi, the company said on April 11. Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past, Apple said. Read more here.