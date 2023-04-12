Market Buzz

HDFC Bank proposes to raise Rs 50,000 crore funds via bonds over next 12 months

HDFC Bank on April 11 informed the stock exchanges that it has proposed to raise funds up to Rs 50,000 crore, via the issuance of bonds, over the next 12 months. The proposal would be taken up for consideration by the board of directors during a meeting scheduled on April 15, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. Read more here.