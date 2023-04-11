Market Buzz Tata Motors shares jump over 5%; mcap climbs Rs 7,807.53 cr Shares of Tata Motors climbed over 5 per cent on Monday after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock jumped 5.37 per cent to finish at Rs 461.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.12 per cent to Rs 473.10. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

India-France Business Summit



Application window for CUET-UG closes



Sachin Pilot to go on day-long fast Tomorrow

Modi to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train & Delhi-Jaipur express



JEE Main exam to be conducted



BJP's first list of candidates for Karnataka elections to be released



Big Story AAP gets national party status, NCP, CPI, Trinamool lose it, other parties see changes The Election Commission of India announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been recognised as a national party based on its electoral performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. The All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have had their national party status withdrawn. Read more here.

Auto Most exciting bikes expected to be launched in 2023 The year promises interesting new two-wheelers from Royal Enfield, Yamaha and even the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. Read more here.

Your Money RBI’s centralised portal to make search for unclaimed bank deposits easier With unclaimed deposits of over Rs 35,000 crore across public sector banks, a centralised portal will make it easier to track such deposits. Today, you have to go to each bank website to check if you and your family members have any unclaimed deposits. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Tough year for PCs as Apple’s Q1 shipments plunge 40% Apple Inc.’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5% in the first quarter, marking a tough start to the year for PC makers still grappling with a glut of unsold inventory. Shipments by all PC makers combined slumped 29% to 56.9 million units — and fell below the levels of early 2019 — as the demand surge driven by pandemic-era remote work evaporated, according to IDC’s latest report. Read more here.