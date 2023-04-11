Shares of Tata Motors climbed over 5 per cent on Monday after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock jumped 5.37 per cent to finish at Rs 461.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.12 per cent to Rs 473.10. Read more here.
The Election Commission of India announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been recognised as a national party based on its electoral performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. The All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have had their national party status withdrawn. Read more here.
The year promises interesting new two-wheelers from Royal Enfield, Yamaha and even the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. Read more here.
With unclaimed deposits of over Rs 35,000 crore across public sector banks, a centralised portal will make it easier to track such deposits. Today, you have to go to each bank website to check if you and your family members have any unclaimed deposits. Read more here.
Apple Inc.’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5% in the first quarter, marking a tough start to the year for PC makers still grappling with a glut of unsold inventory. Shipments by all PC makers combined slumped 29% to 56.9 million units — and fell below the levels of early 2019 — as the demand surge driven by pandemic-era remote work evaporated, according to IDC’s latest report. Read more here.
Google Pay users were in for a rare surprise when a technical glitch caused the app to credit extra money to their accounts. Several internet users reported receiving additional funds, with the transactions ranging from USD 10 to USD 1,000 (approximately ₹80,000). Read more here.
