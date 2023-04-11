Last Updated : April 11, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST
Market Buzz
Tata Motors shares jump over 5%; mcap climbs Rs 7,807.53 cr
Shares of Tata Motors climbed over 5 per cent on Monday after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock jumped 5.37 per cent to finish at Rs 461.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.12 per cent to Rs 473.10. Read more here.