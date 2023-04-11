Big Story

AAP gets national party status, NCP, CPI, Trinamool lose it, other parties see changes

The Election Commission of India announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been recognised as a national party based on its electoral performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. The All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have had their national party status withdrawn. Read more here.