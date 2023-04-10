 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
10 stocks may deliver up to 15% returns as RBI slams brakes on rate hikes

With the rate pause, there will be some respite for large debt companies, growth stocks, small and mid-cap space companies, and specific sectors like consumer durables and real estate in the medium term. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Nationwide COVID-19 mock drill
Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme
Nirmala Sitharaman visits USA Tomorrow: India-France Business Summit
Application window for CUET-UG closes
Sachin Pilot to go on day-long fast

Big Story
Lenders likely to post robust Q4 numbers; PSU banks profit may touch record high

According to a senior bank official, the country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) expected to earn a profit above Rs 40,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2023. More here

Coronavirus Check
Nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11 to check Covid preparedness

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate. More here

Tech Tattle
Why AI as powerful as ChatGPT4 is giving some 'end of the human race' nightmares

“Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth?” asks the open letter from Future of Life Institute that has been all over the news this month for calling for a six-month halt on training new AI systems. More here

Auto
Unseasonal rains, high-interest rates make auto industry cautious about growth prospects

The industry — which witnessed the first full year without any impact of COVID-19 in FY23 after a gap of two years with double-digit growth of 21 percent in overall retail sales — is now set to clock tapered growth in the low single-digit due to a high base, according to FADA. More here

Tailpiece
Tiger Census 2022: India's tiger population rises to 3,167

The once-in-four-year survey, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in association with state forest departments and the Wildlife Institute of India, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru as the country completed 50 years of Project Tiger on April 1. More here