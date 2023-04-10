With the rate pause, there will be some respite for large debt companies, growth stocks, small and mid-cap space companies, and specific sectors like consumer durables and real estate in the medium term. More here
Today:
Nationwide COVID-19 mock drill
Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme
Nirmala Sitharaman visits USA Tomorrow: India-France Business Summit
Application window for CUET-UG closes
Sachin Pilot to go on day-long fast
According to a senior bank official, the country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) expected to earn a profit above Rs 40,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2023. More here
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate. More here
“Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth?” asks the open letter from Future of Life Institute that has been all over the news this month for calling for a six-month halt on training new AI systems. More here
The industry — which witnessed the first full year without any impact of COVID-19 in FY23 after a gap of two years with double-digit growth of 21 percent in overall retail sales — is now set to clock tapered growth in the low single-digit due to a high base, according to FADA. More here
The once-in-four-year survey, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in association with state forest departments and the Wildlife Institute of India, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru as the country completed 50 years of Project Tiger on April 1. More here
