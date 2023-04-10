Market Buzz 10 stocks may deliver up to 15% returns as RBI slams brakes on rate hikes With the rate pause, there will be some respite for large debt companies, growth stocks, small and mid-cap space companies, and specific sectors like consumer durables and real estate in the medium term. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Nationwide COVID-19 mock drill

Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme

Nirmala Sitharaman visits USA Tomorrow: India-France Business Summit

Application window for CUET-UG closes

Sachin Pilot to go on day-long fast

Big Story Lenders likely to post robust Q4 numbers; PSU banks profit may touch record high According to a senior bank official, the country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) expected to earn a profit above Rs 40,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2023. More here

Coronavirus Check Nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11 to check Covid preparedness Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate. More here

Tech Tattle Why AI as powerful as ChatGPT4 is giving some 'end of the human race' nightmares “Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth?” asks the open letter from Future of Life Institute that has been all over the news this month for calling for a six-month halt on training new AI systems. More here

Auto Unseasonal rains, high-interest rates make auto industry cautious about growth prospects The industry — which witnessed the first full year without any impact of COVID-19 in FY23 after a gap of two years with double-digit growth of 21 percent in overall retail sales — is now set to clock tapered growth in the low single-digit due to a high base, according to FADA. More here