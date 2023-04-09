 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Over 150 smallcaps rise up to 53%, making a strong start to FY24

In the week ended April 6, the 30-pack Sensex rose 841.45 points, or 1.42 percent, to close at 59,832.97, while the broad-based Nifty gained 239.4 points, or 1.37 percent, to end at 17,599.15. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Ukrainian minister to visit India
Kolkata underwater metro test run
PM to release tiger census data Tomorrow: Nationwide COVID-19 mock drill
Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme
FM Nirmala Sitharaman in US

Big Story
PM Modi inaugurates Chennai airport's new terminal building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. More here

Your Money
Eight money mistakes you need to avoid in the new financial year

Some seemingly simple financial mistakes can negatively impact your life and financial security. Listed here are some of these errors of commission and omission that need to be avoided in FY24. More here

Coronavirus Check
US officials cut key data from study advocating against vaccination

Florida's surgeon general, who cautioned young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot. More here

Tech Tattle
AI is coming for your password, and really fast

An AI-assisted tool can crack 51 percent of the most commonly used passwords in under a minute, a new study has found.

Published by cybersecurity firm Home Security Heroes, the study used an AI-assisted password cracking tool PassGAN to see how quickly it would crack a list of over 15 million compiled passwords. More here

Tailpiece
Pay more for US tourist & student visa from May 30

According to a US Department of State communique regarding increases to certain non-immigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. More here