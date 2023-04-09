Market Buzz Over 150 smallcaps rise up to 53%, making a strong start to FY24 In the week ended April 6, the 30-pack Sensex rose 841.45 points, or 1.42 percent, to close at 59,832.97, while the broad-based Nifty gained 239.4 points, or 1.37 percent, to end at 17,599.15. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Ukrainian minister to visit India

Kolkata underwater metro test run

PM to release tiger census data Tomorrow: Nationwide COVID-19 mock drill

Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in US

Big Story PM Modi inaugurates Chennai airport's new terminal building Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. More here

Your Money Eight money mistakes you need to avoid in the new financial year Some seemingly simple financial mistakes can negatively impact your life and financial security. Listed here are some of these errors of commission and omission that need to be avoided in FY24. More here

Coronavirus Check US officials cut key data from study advocating against vaccination Florida's surgeon general, who cautioned young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot. More here

Tech Tattle AI is coming for your password, and really fast An AI-assisted tool can crack 51 percent of the most commonly used passwords in under a minute, a new study has found. Published by cybersecurity firm Home Security Heroes, the study used an AI-assisted password cracking tool PassGAN to see how quickly it would crack a list of over 15 million compiled passwords. More here