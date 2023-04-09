In the week ended April 6, the 30-pack Sensex rose 841.45 points, or 1.42 percent, to close at 59,832.97, while the broad-based Nifty gained 239.4 points, or 1.37 percent, to end at 17,599.15. More here
Today:
Ukrainian minister to visit India
Kolkata underwater metro test run
PM to release tiger census data Tomorrow: Nationwide COVID-19 mock drill
Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme
FM Nirmala Sitharaman in US
Today:
Ukrainian minister to visit India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. More here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. More here
Some seemingly simple financial mistakes can negatively impact your life and financial security. Listed here are some of these errors of commission and omission that need to be avoided in FY24. More here
Some seemingly simple financial mistakes can negatively impact your life and financial security. Listed here are some of these errors of commission and omission that need to be avoided in FY24. More here
Florida's surgeon general, who cautioned young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot. More here
Florida's surgeon general, who cautioned young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot. More here
An AI-assisted tool can crack 51 percent of the most commonly used passwords in under a minute, a new study has found. Published by cybersecurity firm Home Security Heroes, the study used an AI-assisted password cracking tool PassGAN to see how quickly it would crack a list of over 15 million compiled passwords. More here
An AI-assisted tool can crack 51 percent of the most commonly used passwords in under a minute, a new study has found.
Published by cybersecurity firm Home Security Heroes, the study used an AI-assisted password cracking tool PassGAN to see how quickly it would crack a list of over 15 million compiled passwords. More here
According to a US Department of State communique regarding increases to certain non-immigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. More here
According to a US Department of State communique regarding increases to certain non-immigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. More here