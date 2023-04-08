Big Story Gas price for April at $7.92 but price for ONGC/OIL capped at $6.5: Govt The government on Friday announced the natural gas price of USD 7.92 per mmBtu for the remainder of April according to the new pricing formula, but rates for consumers have been capped at USD 6.5 per mmBtu. Read details here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

President Droupudi Murmu to fly in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

PM Modi to inaugurate developmental projects in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi to open Chennai airport's new terminal building

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat inauguration by PM from Chennai Central

PM Modi to take part in Ramakrishna Mutt's 125th annual day celebrations

PM Modi to inaugurate infrastructure projects at Pallavaram

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs. 11,000 crore in Hyderabad

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM

PM to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad

PM Modi to participate in public meeting in Hyderabad

BRS to protest against Centre's decision to auction SCCL mines

Booking of helicopter tickets for Kedarnath to begin

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam

3-day National Dairy Mela 2023

IIM Nagpur's 7th Convocation Ceremony

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Guwahati at 3:30 pm; Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai at 7:30 pm

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Tomorrow

Easter

50 years of Project Tiger

PM Modi to visit Karnataka

PM Modi to release Tiger census report in Mysuru

PM to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

PM Modi to launch International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA)

IRCTC to start Guru Kirpa Yatra train for Sikh pilgrims from Chandigarh station

Maha CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya

Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP to finalise candidates

KCET 2023 Registration last day

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad at 3:30 pm; Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Hyderabad at 7:30 pm

Market Buzz Ritwick Ghoshal of Bay Capital says 'focus on businesses that capture these 4 broad themes' "We are bottom-up investors and are broadly sector agnostic. Our bottom-up work leads us to identify businesses that capture 4 broad themes that are structural in nature – digitisation; financialisaton, knowledge-led outsourcing and consumption," Ritwick Ghoshal, the Managing Partner & CEO - Domestic Business at Bay Capital says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Online Gaming India's online gaming rules a 'watershed' moment, say startup founders The new online gaming rules announced by the government are expected to curb the menace of illegal offshore betting and gambling websites and their surrogates and bolster investor confidence, founders say. Read here.

Tech Tattle Apple WWDC 2023: Here's what to expect Apple's next World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held on June 5 and the tech giant is changing a few things. The keynote address at the much-awaited event typically focuses on the latest software developments but this year, Apple seems to be eyeing an important launch, which is normally reserved for the later part of the year. From new software updates to the long-rumored mixed-reality headset, here's everything we know about Apple WWDC 2023.

Your Money Financial and tax planning 2023-24: How to choose the most suitable tax regime In this edition of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Preeti Kulkarni speaks to Bhavesh Shah, senior partner with Mumbai-based chartered accountancy firm Hasmukh Shah & Co to understand why it is important to commence tax planning process early and how you should pick the tax regime most suitable to you.