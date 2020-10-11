172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-65-5948051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Vedanta delisting fails

    Billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed Vedanta's delisting offer is deemed to have failed. Accordingly, equity shares of the company and those tendered by the shareholders in the delisting offer will continue to remain listed on the exchanges. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    RBI's stance on moratorium

    A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in vitiating the overall credit discipline, which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy, the RBI has told the Supreme Court. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    High-value home loans at lower rates

     There would be more credit available to borrowers at a better rate soon, thanks to the RBI’s decision to rationalise weightages attached to some categories in the segment. Read this piece to find out how the move will affect the realty sector.

  • Global Watch

    COVID fatigue sparks defiance

    Across Europe and beyond, COVID-19 has come roaring back, and, officials are invoking restrictions to suppress it. But, this time it is different. Frustrated by the curbs, many are challenging new rules in courts, and national and local leaders are sparring. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Producing water from thin air

    Airowater, a Mumbai-based company, created a plug-and-play machine that uses reliable and adaptable technology, which creates water from the humidity in the air, giving fresh, bacteria-free and pure drinking water. Read here to find out how it is done.

  • Startup Tales

    Fresh fillip for agri-startups

    Agriculture startups in India account for less than 4 percent of the 33,688 recognised startups. However, the scenario may change soon. The new farm laws could boost budding agri-startups and will encourage tech-interventions. Read here to know why.

  • Tailpiece

    These booze names will leave you in splits

    In keeping with Kerala’s dubious pre-eminence in per capita alcohol consumption, the annual price list released by the state beverages corporation has a variety of brands, and their names will surely leave you in splits. Read here.

