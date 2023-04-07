 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
These sectors and stocks will be in focus as RBI brings smiles all around

The banking sector will likely witness some short-term relief rally as the global banking crisis fears are waning, said Divam Sharma, Founder, Green Portfolio PMS. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:

Good Friday, banks closed in most states

NSE, BSE to remain closed

Health Minister to hold COVID-19 review meet

IIT Madras entrepreneurship summit begins

Tomorrow:

India to get 2 new Vande Bharat trains

Tripura CM to visit Kolkata

PM Modi to visit Telangana

India-Sri Lanka maritime exercise ends

Big Story
RBI Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 6 chose to retain the repo rate at the same level taking into account the turmoil caused by the global banking crisis and the contagion risks. More here

Your Money
Want to stop your MF SIP? Don’t wait until the last minute

Go for the pause option if you want to halt your SIP only temporarily, say for instance, due to short-term cash-flow issues. If you want to stop your SIP and not resume it, go for the cancel option. More here

Coronavirus Check
Hospitalisation due to XBB variant very low, says INSACOG chief

Attributing the continued rise in new cases to the ‘infectious’ sub-variant XBB1.16, NK Arora, chief of INSACOG, India’s coronavirus genomic surveillance programme, on April 6 said there were no new clusters of cases observed in the country. More here

Tech Tattle
Meta's new AI model that identifies objects in images

Called "Segment Anything", this AI model can detect objects from photos and videos, and allows users to select those objects by clicking them or using text prompts. More here

Tailpiece
5 Indian-Americans among 100 most influential women in US finance

Five Indian-American women have made it to the list of 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance, according to Barron's, a weekly magazine published by Dow Jones & Company. More here