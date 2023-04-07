The banking sector will likely witness some short-term relief rally as the global banking crisis fears are waning, said Divam Sharma, Founder, Green Portfolio PMS. More here
Today:
Good Friday, banks closed in most states
NSE, BSE to remain closed
Health Minister to hold COVID-19 review meet
IIT Madras entrepreneurship summit begins
Tomorrow:
India to get 2 new Vande Bharat trains
Tripura CM to visit Kolkata
PM Modi to visit Telangana
India-Sri Lanka maritime exercise ends
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 6 chose to retain the repo rate at the same level taking into account the turmoil caused by the global banking crisis and the contagion risks. More here
Go for the pause option if you want to halt your SIP only temporarily, say for instance, due to short-term cash-flow issues. If you want to stop your SIP and not resume it, go for the cancel option. More here
Attributing the continued rise in new cases to the ‘infectious’ sub-variant XBB1.16, NK Arora, chief of INSACOG, India’s coronavirus genomic surveillance programme, on April 6 said there were no new clusters of cases observed in the country. More here
Called "Segment Anything", this AI model can detect objects from photos and videos, and allows users to select those objects by clicking them or using text prompts. More here
Five Indian-American women have made it to the list of 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance, according to Barron's, a weekly magazine published by Dow Jones & Company. More here
