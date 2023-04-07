Market Buzz These sectors and stocks will be in focus as RBI brings smiles all around The banking sector will likely witness some short-term relief rally as the global banking crisis fears are waning, said Divam Sharma, Founder, Green Portfolio PMS. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Good Friday, banks closed in most states NSE, BSE to remain closed Health Minister to hold COVID-19 review meet IIT Madras entrepreneurship summit begins Tomorrow: India to get 2 new Vande Bharat trains Tripura CM to visit Kolkata PM Modi to visit Telangana India-Sri Lanka maritime exercise ends

Big Story RBI Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 6 chose to retain the repo rate at the same level taking into account the turmoil caused by the global banking crisis and the contagion risks. More here

Your Money Want to stop your MF SIP? Don’t wait until the last minute Go for the pause option if you want to halt your SIP only temporarily, say for instance, due to short-term cash-flow issues. If you want to stop your SIP and not resume it, go for the cancel option. More here

Coronavirus Check Hospitalisation due to XBB variant very low, says INSACOG chief Attributing the continued rise in new cases to the ‘infectious’ sub-variant XBB1.16, NK Arora, chief of INSACOG, India’s coronavirus genomic surveillance programme, on April 6 said there were no new clusters of cases observed in the country. More here

Tech Tattle Meta's new AI model that identifies objects in images Called "Segment Anything", this AI model can detect objects from photos and videos, and allows users to select those objects by clicking them or using text prompts. More here