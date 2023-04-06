Big Story SEBI brings in advertisement code for investment advisers, research analysts The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) from using extensive technical or legal terminology or promising guarantee of assured return to investors in their communications. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Hanuman Jayanti

International Day of Sports For Development and Peace

RBI to issue new 5-year bond, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

DA case against DK Shivakumar: Karnataka HC stay ends

IIT Roorkee to hold 22nd convocation ceremony

BJP to launch its OBC outreach plan

Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Sexual abuse allegations: Adyar's Kalashetra college to remain closed till tomorrow

BJP first list for Karnataka polls likely

President Murmu on a 2-day Assam visit

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Punjab police SIT urges people to share info by tomorrow

Amritpal Singh’s 10 aides' judicial custody ends

YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 begins

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes

NEET UG 2023 registration ends

National Institute of Open Schooling exams for Classes 10th & 12th begin

150-foot asteroid to pass by earth says NASA

Redmi Note 12 5G available from tomorrow

Poco F5 5G to launch in India

Data releases: RBI interest rate decision; India Cash Reserve Ratio; Eurozone Construction PMI (March); US Initial Jobless claims

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm in Kolkata

Tomorrow

Good Friday

World Health Day

Data releases: India Bank Loan growth, India Deposit growth, India forex reserves, US Unemployment rate (March),

MHT CET 2023 registration ends

2-day Dharamsala Lit Fest to begin

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani daughter's judicial custody to end

Ayush ministry to hold ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ in Dibrugarh University

President Murmu to attend Gauhati HC’s 75th year celebrations

AIADMK cancels tomorrow's executive committee meeting

Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed tomorrow for repair works

4-day India Gem and Jewellery show to begin in Mumbai

Poco C51 launch in India

All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament to begin in Mumbai

RBI MPC Preview Case for MPC to pause exists amid calls for one final repo rate hike As one would expect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen delivering one final interest rate hike on April 6. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began its three-day meeting on April 3, is expected to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to take the repo rate to 6.75 percent. But if a convincing case can be made for the MPC to hike rates again, it is also possible to construct one with the opposing view. Read more here.

IPO Watch Zaggle Prepaid, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, Rashi Peripherals IPOs get go ahead from SEBI Four companies namely Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, and Rashi Peripherals have received green signal from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go ahead with their IPO plans. Read here for details.

Startup Tales PhonePe kicks off digital lending pilots, may apply for NBFC licence: Co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam Walmart-backed PhonePe has kicked off digital lending pilots for merchants and the company would launch it officially soon. PhonePe’s lending forays would be platform-based and the company would not be building its own book to begin with, Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO of the firm, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Your Money These equity funds were winners in FY23 Equity schemes that had notable exposure to the stocks in the infrastructure, consumption and industrial sectors gained the most. On the other hand, schemes that mainly bet on sectors like technology, pharma and commodity lost the most. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns in FY2023. Details here.