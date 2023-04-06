Watch out

Take a look at these key events

Today

Hanuman Jayanti

International Day of Sports For Development and Peace

RBI to issue new 5-year bond, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

DA case against DK Shivakumar: Karnataka HC stay ends

IIT Roorkee to hold 22nd convocation ceremony

BJP to launch its OBC outreach plan

Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Sexual abuse allegations: Adyar's Kalashetra college to remain closed till tomorrow

BJP first list for Karnataka polls likely

President Murmu on a 2-day Assam visit

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Punjab police SIT urges people to share info by tomorrow

Amritpal Singh’s 10 aides' judicial custody ends

YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 begins

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes

NEET UG 2023 registration ends

National Institute of Open Schooling exams for Classes 10th & 12th begin

150-foot asteroid to pass by earth says NASA

Redmi Note 12 5G available from tomorrow

Poco F5 5G to launch in India

Data releases: RBI interest rate decision; India Cash Reserve Ratio; Eurozone Construction PMI (March); US Initial Jobless claims

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm in Kolkata

Tomorrow

Good Friday

World Health Day

Data releases: India Bank Loan growth, India Deposit growth, India forex reserves, US Unemployment rate (March),

MHT CET 2023 registration ends

2-day Dharamsala Lit Fest to begin

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani daughter's judicial custody to end

Ayush ministry to hold ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ in Dibrugarh University

President Murmu to attend Gauhati HC’s 75th year celebrations

AIADMK cancels tomorrow's executive committee meeting

Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed tomorrow for repair works

4-day India Gem and Jewellery show to begin in Mumbai

Poco C51 launch in India

All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament to begin in Mumbai