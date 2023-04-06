English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 06, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      SEBI brings in advertisement code for investment advisers, research analysts

      The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) from using extensive technical or legal terminology or promising guarantee of assured return to investors in their communications. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Hanuman Jayanti
      International Day of Sports For Development and Peace
      RBI to issue new 5-year bond, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr
      DA case against DK Shivakumar: Karnataka HC stay ends
      IIT Roorkee to hold 22nd convocation ceremony
      BJP to launch its OBC outreach plan
      Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
      Sexual abuse allegations: Adyar's Kalashetra college to remain closed till tomorrow
      BJP first list for Karnataka polls likely
      President Murmu on a 2-day Assam visit
      2015 Kotkapura firing case: Punjab police SIT urges people to share info by tomorrow
      Amritpal Singh’s 10 aides' judicial custody ends
      YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos
      JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 begins
      AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes
      NEET UG 2023 registration ends
      National Institute of Open Schooling exams for Classes 10th & 12th begin
      150-foot asteroid to pass by earth says NASA
      Redmi Note 12 5G available from tomorrow
      Poco F5 5G to launch in India
      Data releases: RBI interest rate decision; India Cash Reserve Ratio; Eurozone Construction PMI (March); US Initial Jobless claims
      IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm in Kolkata
      Tomorrow
      Good Friday
      World Health Day
      Data releases: India Bank Loan growth, India Deposit growth, India forex reserves, US Unemployment rate (March),
      MHT CET 2023 registration ends
      2-day Dharamsala Lit Fest to begin
      Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani daughter's judicial custody to end
      Ayush ministry to hold ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ in Dibrugarh University
      President Murmu to attend Gauhati HC’s 75th year celebrations
      AIADMK cancels tomorrow's executive committee meeting
      Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed tomorrow for repair works
      4-day India Gem and Jewellery show to begin in Mumbai
      Poco C51 launch in India
      All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament to begin in Mumbai

    • RBI MPC Preview

      Case for MPC to pause exists amid calls for one final repo rate hike

      As one would expect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen delivering one final interest rate hike on April 6. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began its three-day meeting on April 3, is expected to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to take the repo rate to 6.75 percent. But if a convincing case can be made for the MPC to hike rates again, it is also possible to construct one with the opposing view. Read more here.

    • IPO Watch

      Zaggle Prepaid, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, Rashi Peripherals IPOs get go ahead from SEBI

      Four companies namely Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, and Rashi Peripherals have received green signal from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go ahead with their IPO plans. Read here for details.

    • Startup Tales

      PhonePe kicks off digital lending pilots, may apply for NBFC licence: Co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam

      Walmart-backed PhonePe has kicked off digital lending pilots for merchants and the company would launch it officially soon. PhonePe’s lending forays would be platform-based and the company would not be building its own book to begin with, Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO of the firm, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

    • Your Money

      These equity funds were winners in FY23

      Equity schemes that had notable exposure to the stocks in the infrastructure, consumption and industrial sectors gained the most. On the other hand, schemes that mainly bet on sectors like technology, pharma and commodity lost the most. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns in FY2023. Details here.

    • Tail Piece

      ‘I’m a multi-millionaire, I hide wealth from my family’: Viral Reddit post

      A multi-millionaire has revealed that he hides his wealth from his family and rents a home when they come visiting him. In a Reddit post titled "True Off My Chest", the man stated that the thought behind eventually hiding his earnings from his family started when he first called his mother after he got a job. Find out more here.

    tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #RBI MPC #Sebi advertisement code #stock market buzz

    Must Listen

    RBI MPC meet, Nykaa, D-Mart & TTK Healthcare's delisting plans | Market Minutes

    RBI MPC meet, Nykaa, D-Mart & TTK Healthcare's delisting plans | Market Minutes