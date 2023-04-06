Last Updated : April 06, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
SEBI brings in advertisement code for investment advisers, research analysts
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) from using extensive technical or legal terminology or promising guarantee of assured return to investors in their communications. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Hanuman Jayanti
International Day of Sports For Development and Peace
RBI to issue new 5-year bond, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr
DA case against DK Shivakumar: Karnataka HC stay ends
IIT Roorkee to hold 22nd convocation ceremony
BJP to launch its OBC outreach plan
Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
Sexual abuse allegations: Adyar's Kalashetra college to remain closed till tomorrow
BJP first list for Karnataka polls likely
President Murmu on a 2-day Assam visit
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Punjab police SIT urges people to share info by tomorrow
Amritpal Singh’s 10 aides' judicial custody ends
YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos
JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 begins
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes
NEET UG 2023 registration ends
National Institute of Open Schooling exams for Classes 10th & 12th begin
150-foot asteroid to pass by earth says NASA
Redmi Note 12 5G available from tomorrow
Poco F5 5G to launch in India
Data releases: RBI interest rate decision; India Cash Reserve Ratio; Eurozone Construction PMI (March); US Initial Jobless claims
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm in Kolkata
Tomorrow
Good Friday
World Health Day
Data releases: India Bank Loan growth, India Deposit growth, India forex reserves, US Unemployment rate (March),
MHT CET 2023 registration ends
2-day Dharamsala Lit Fest to begin
Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani daughter's judicial custody to end
Ayush ministry to hold ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ in Dibrugarh University
President Murmu to attend Gauhati HC’s 75th year celebrations
AIADMK cancels tomorrow's executive committee meeting
Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed tomorrow for repair works
4-day India Gem and Jewellery show to begin in Mumbai
Poco C51 launch in India
All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament to begin in Mumbai
RBI MPC Preview
Case for MPC to pause exists amid calls for one final repo rate hike
As one would expect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen delivering one final interest rate hike on April 6. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began its three-day meeting on April 3, is expected to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to take the repo rate to 6.75 percent. But if a convincing case can be made for the MPC to hike rates again, it is also possible to construct one with the opposing view. Read more here.
IPO Watch
Zaggle Prepaid, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, Rashi Peripherals IPOs get go ahead from SEBI
Four companies namely Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India, and Rashi Peripherals have received green signal from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go ahead with their IPO plans. Read here for details.
Startup Tales
PhonePe kicks off digital lending pilots, may apply for NBFC licence: Co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam
Walmart-backed PhonePe has kicked off digital lending pilots for merchants and the company would launch it officially soon. PhonePe’s lending forays would be platform-based and the company would not be building its own book to begin with, Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO of the firm, told Moneycontrol in an interview.
Your Money
These equity funds were winners in FY23
Equity schemes that had notable exposure to the stocks in the infrastructure, consumption and industrial sectors gained the most. On the other hand, schemes that mainly bet on sectors like technology, pharma and commodity lost the most. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns in FY2023. Details here.
Tail Piece
‘I’m a multi-millionaire, I hide wealth from my family’: Viral Reddit post
A multi-millionaire has revealed that he hides his wealth from his family and rents a home when they come visiting him. In a Reddit post titled "True Off My Chest", the man stated that the thought behind eventually hiding his earnings from his family started when he first called his mother after he got a job. Find out more here.
