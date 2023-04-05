MC Exclusive Ad agency RK Swamy appoints i-bankers for IPO; first by a marketing services group RK Swamy Advertising Associates has initiated the process to unlock value and launch an initial public offering (IPO), setting the stage for one of the most unusual stock market debuts of the year, multiple people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. If the listing plans of the company fructify, it would be the first ever IPO in India by a major integrated marketing services group. Details here.

Market Buzz Focus on stocks in sectors that outperforming major indices & showing strong trend, says Prashant Shah of Definedge Prashant Shah, Founder and CEO at Definedge Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol, that stocks among sectors like healthcare, pharmaceutical, defence, and banking are looking good, adds these sectors are outperforming the major indices and showing a strong trend. Read here.

Automobile Carmakers look to re-energise flagging sedan market with launches The sedan segment saw a massive decline in its contribution to the overall PV market over the last few years. Sedans, which made up 24.2 percent to the total market in 2014-15, barely account for 10.5% of the total pie today. If the numbers are not encouraging why are companies looking to revive this segment? Read on.

Tech Tattle Best flagship smartphones of 2023: iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 or Google Pixel? Between Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi and Oppo, we help you decide which flagship smartphone is the best for you.

Your Money Small-saving schemes turn attractive after March-end rate hike On March 31, the government hiked interest rates on small-saving schemes. Popular saving schemes like the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Post-Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) saw rates go up by as much as 70 basis points. Fixed-income investors, read more here.