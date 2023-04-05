RK Swamy Advertising Associates has initiated the process to unlock value and launch an initial public offering (IPO), setting the stage for one of the most unusual stock market debuts of the year, multiple people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. If the listing plans of the company fructify, it would be the first ever IPO in India by a major integrated marketing services group. Details here.
Today
National Maritime Day
Data releases: India, Eurozone, UK and China Services PMI (March); India M3 Money Supply; US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance (Feb)
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open
UBS Group new CEO Sergio P Ermotti to take charge
Calcutta HC seeks report on Howrah violence
SC to hear petitions challenging validity of Places of Worship Act, 1991
'Misuse' of central probe agencies: SC to hear plea of 14 opposition parties
Railways to start Guru Kripa Yatra train for pilgrims
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Kolar, Karnataka
SC to hear pleas related to All India Football Federation
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to visit Poland
French president Macron on 3-day visit to visit China
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at 730 pm in Guwahati Tomorrow
Hanuman Jayanti
International Day of Sports For Development and Peace
RBI to issue new 5-year bond, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr
DA case against DK Shivakumar: Karnataka HC stay ends
IIT Roorkee to hold 22nd convocation ceremony
BJP to launch its OBC outreach plan
Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
Sexual abuse allegations: Adyar's Kalashetra college to remain closed till tomorrow
BJP first list for Karnataka polls likely
President Murmu on a 2-day Assam visit
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Punjab police SIT urges people to share info by tomorrow
Amritpal Singh’s 10 aides' judicial custody ends
YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos
JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 begins
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes
NEET UG 2023 registration ends
National Institute of Open Schooling exams for Classes 10th & 12th begin
150-foot asteroid to pass by earth says NASA
Redmi Note 12 5G available from tomorrow
Poco F5 5G to launch in India
Data releases: RBI interest rate decision; India Cash Reserve Ratio; Eurozone Construction PMI (March); US Initial Jobless claims
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm in Kolkata
Today
Prashant Shah, Founder and CEO at Definedge Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol, that stocks among sectors like healthcare, pharmaceutical, defence, and banking are looking good, adds these sectors are outperforming the major indices and showing a strong trend. Read here.
Prashant Shah, Founder and CEO at Definedge Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol, that stocks among sectors like healthcare, pharmaceutical, defence, and banking are looking good, adds these sectors are outperforming the major indices and showing a strong trend. Read here.
The sedan segment saw a massive decline in its contribution to the overall PV market over the last few years. Sedans, which made up 24.2 percent to the total market in 2014-15, barely account for 10.5% of the total pie today. If the numbers are not encouraging why are companies looking to revive this segment? Read on.
The sedan segment saw a massive decline in its contribution to the overall PV market over the last few years. Sedans, which made up 24.2 percent to the total market in 2014-15, barely account for 10.5% of the total pie today. If the numbers are not encouraging why are companies looking to revive this segment? Read on.
Between Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi and Oppo, we help you decide which flagship smartphone is the best for you.
Between Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi and Oppo, we help you decide which flagship smartphone is the best for you.
On March 31, the government hiked interest rates on small-saving schemes. Popular saving schemes like the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Post-Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) saw rates go up by as much as 70 basis points. Fixed-income investors, read more here.
On March 31, the government hiked interest rates on small-saving schemes. Popular saving schemes like the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Post-Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) saw rates go up by as much as 70 basis points. Fixed-income investors, read more here.
Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday hit out at "elite India" for its obsession with English language and declared that at his company, employees do not need to be fluent in English. Read here.
Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday hit out at "elite India" for its obsession with English language and declared that at his company, employees do not need to be fluent in English. Read here.