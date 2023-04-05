English
    Last Updated : April 05, 2023 / 05:57 AM IST

      Ad agency RK Swamy appoints i-bankers for IPO; first by a marketing services group

      RK Swamy Advertising Associates has initiated the process to unlock value and launch an initial public offering (IPO), setting the stage for one of the most unusual stock market debuts of the year, multiple people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. If the listing plans of the company fructify, it would be the first ever IPO in India by a major integrated marketing services group. Details here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      National Maritime Day
      Data releases: India, Eurozone, UK and China Services PMI (March); India M3 Money Supply; US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance (Feb)
      Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open
      UBS Group new CEO Sergio P Ermotti to take charge
      Calcutta HC seeks report on Howrah violence
      SC to hear petitions challenging validity of Places of Worship Act, 1991
      'Misuse' of central probe agencies: SC to hear plea of 14 opposition parties
      Railways to start Guru Kripa Yatra train for pilgrims
      Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Kolar, Karnataka
      SC to hear pleas related to All India Football Federation
      Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to visit Poland
      French president Macron on 3-day visit to visit China
      IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at 730 pm in GuwahatiTomorrow
      Hanuman Jayanti
      International Day of Sports For Development and Peace
      RBI to issue new 5-year bond, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr
      DA case against DK Shivakumar: Karnataka HC stay ends
      IIT Roorkee to hold 22nd convocation ceremony
      BJP to launch its OBC outreach plan
      Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
      Sexual abuse allegations: Adyar's Kalashetra college to remain closed till tomorrow
      BJP first list for Karnataka polls likely
      President Murmu on a 2-day Assam visit
      2015 Kotkapura firing case: Punjab police SIT urges people to share info by tomorrow
      Amritpal Singh’s 10 aides' judicial custody ends
      YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos
      JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 begins
      AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes
      NEET UG 2023 registration ends
      National Institute of Open Schooling exams for Classes 10th & 12th begin
      150-foot asteroid to pass by earth says NASA
      Redmi Note 12 5G available from tomorrow
      Poco F5 5G to launch in India
      Data releases: RBI interest rate decision; India Cash Reserve Ratio; Eurozone Construction PMI (March); US Initial Jobless claims
      IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm in Kolkata

    • Market Buzz

      Focus on stocks in sectors that outperforming major indices & showing strong trend, says Prashant Shah of Definedge

      Prashant Shah, Founder and CEO at Definedge Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol, that stocks among sectors like healthcare, pharmaceutical, defence, and banking are looking good, adds these sectors are outperforming the major indices and showing a strong trend. Read here.

    • Automobile

      Carmakers look to re-energise flagging sedan market with launches

      The sedan segment saw a massive decline in its contribution to the overall PV market over the last few years. Sedans, which made up 24.2 percent to the total market in 2014-15, barely account for 10.5% of the total pie today. If the numbers are not encouraging why are companies looking to revive this segment? Read on.

    • Tech Tattle

      Best flagship smartphones of 2023: iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 or Google Pixel?

      Between Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi and Oppo, we help you decide which flagship smartphone is the best for you.

    • Your Money

      Small-saving schemes turn attractive after March-end rate hike

      On March 31, the government hiked interest rates on small-saving schemes. Popular saving schemes like the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Post-Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) saw rates go up by as much as 70 basis points. Fixed-income investors, read more here.

    • Tail Piece

      Sridhar Vembu says Zoho employees don't need to be fluent in English for most jobs

      Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday hit out at "elite India" for its obsession with English language and declared that at his company, employees do not need to be fluent in English. Read here.

