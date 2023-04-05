Watch out

Take a look at these key events

Today

National Maritime Day

Data releases: India, Eurozone, UK and China Services PMI (March); India M3 Money Supply; US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance (Feb)

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open

UBS Group new CEO Sergio P Ermotti to take charge

Calcutta HC seeks report on Howrah violence

SC to hear petitions challenging validity of Places of Worship Act, 1991

'Misuse' of central probe agencies: SC to hear plea of 14 opposition parties

Railways to start Guru Kripa Yatra train for pilgrims

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Kolar, Karnataka

SC to hear pleas related to All India Football Federation

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to visit Poland

French president Macron on 3-day visit to visit China

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at 730 pm in GuwahatiTomorrow

Hanuman Jayanti

International Day of Sports For Development and Peace

RBI to issue new 5-year bond, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

DA case against DK Shivakumar: Karnataka HC stay ends

IIT Roorkee to hold 22nd convocation ceremony

BJP to launch its OBC outreach plan

Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Sexual abuse allegations: Adyar's Kalashetra college to remain closed till tomorrow

BJP first list for Karnataka polls likely

President Murmu on a 2-day Assam visit

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Punjab police SIT urges people to share info by tomorrow

Amritpal Singh’s 10 aides' judicial custody ends

YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 begins

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes

NEET UG 2023 registration ends

National Institute of Open Schooling exams for Classes 10th & 12th begin

150-foot asteroid to pass by earth says NASA

Redmi Note 12 5G available from tomorrow

Poco F5 5G to launch in India

Data releases: RBI interest rate decision; India Cash Reserve Ratio; Eurozone Construction PMI (March); US Initial Jobless claims

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm in Kolkata