The finance ministry released provisional data on April 3 indicating that the Indian government collected Rs 16.61 lakh crore in direct tax for the fiscal year 2022-23. This amount represents a 17.6 percent increase over the previous year's collection. Furthermore, it is marginally higher, by 0.7 percent, than the revised estimate of Rs 16.5 lakh crore provided in the Union Budget for 2023-24. More details The finance ministry released provisional data on April 3 indicating that the Indian government collected Rs 16.61 lakh crore in direct tax for the fiscal year 2022-23. This amount represents a 17.6 percent increase over the previous year's collection. Furthermore, it is marginally higher, by 0.7 percent, than the revised estimate of Rs 16.5 lakh crore provided in the Union Budget for 2023-24. More details here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Mahavir Jayanti

Britannia Industries to consider interim dividend

Reliance Capital lenders 2nd e-auction

LIFE Mission case: Sivasankar's judicial custody ends

Bihar Violence: Internet services suspended till today in Nalanda over Ram Navami clashes

Bihar: Schools to remain closed till today in Rohtas due to violence in Sasaram

CBI case: Court to decide on Sachin Waze release plea

Last day of G20 Energy Transition Working Group Meeting At Gandhinagar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to lead delegation to Japan to promote investments in Odisha

Bangladesh v Ireland, Only Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur April 4

G7 trade ministers' teleconference to discuss WTO reform

Eurozone PPI (Feb), Japan Services PMI (March)

Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift debut

IPL 2023: DC vs GT in Delhi 7:30 PM Tomorrow

Data releases: India, Eurozone, UK and China Services PMI (March); India M3 Money Supply; US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance (Feb)

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open

UBS Group new CEO Sergio P Ermotti to take charge

Calcutta HC seeks report on Howrah violence

SC to hear petitions challenging validity of Places of Worship Act, 1991

'Misuse' of central probe agencies: SC to hear plea of 14 opposition parties

Railways to start Guru Kripa Yatra train for pilgrims

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Kolar, Karnataka

SC to hear pleas related to All India Football Federation

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to visit Poland

French president Macron on 3-day visit to visit China

IPL2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at 730 pm

Market Buzz Nifty should easily hit 15% EPS growth in FY24, says Sushant Bhansali of Ambit Asset Management Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit Asset Management told Moneycontrol in an interview, "We do not foresee any major growth challenges in the coming quarters and believe that Nifty should easily be able to do 15 percent EPS growth in FY24." Bhansali is fairly bullish on IT services, autos, pharma, banks and discretionary consumption sectors and believes it's a good time to build a position in these sectors. Read here.

IPO Watch Avalon Technologies public issue sees subdued investor interest on Day 1 The maiden issue of Avalon Technologies saw tepid investor interest on the first day of bidding on April 3 even as analysts stayed positive about the company. Read here.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Plenty of smartphone in a pocket-sized package The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra made its debut back in February with some solid upgrades over its predecessor. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we noted that the device was the best Android smartphone money could buy so far, performing excellent across the board.

Your Money Eight financial mistakes you need to avoid in the new financial year Some seemingly simple financial mistakes can negatively impact your life and financial security. Listed here are some of these errors of commission and omission that need to be avoided in FY24.