The finance ministry released provisional data on April 3 indicating that the Indian government collected Rs 16.61 lakh crore in direct tax for the fiscal year 2022-23. This amount represents a 17.6 percent increase over the previous year's collection. Furthermore, it is marginally higher, by 0.7 percent, than the revised estimate of Rs 16.5 lakh crore provided in the Union Budget for 2023-24. More details here.
Mahavir Jayanti
Britannia Industries to consider interim dividend
Reliance Capital lenders 2nd e-auction
LIFE Mission case: Sivasankar's judicial custody ends
Bihar Violence: Internet services suspended till today in Nalanda over Ram Navami clashes
Bihar: Schools to remain closed till today in Rohtas due to violence in Sasaram
CBI case: Court to decide on Sachin Waze release plea
Last day of G20 Energy Transition Working Group Meeting At Gandhinagar
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to lead delegation to Japan to promote investments in Odisha
Bangladesh v Ireland, Only Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur April 4
G7 trade ministers' teleconference to discuss WTO reform
Eurozone PPI (Feb), Japan Services PMI (March)
Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch
Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift debut
IPL 2023: DC vs GT in Delhi 7:30 PM Tomorrow
Data releases: India, Eurozone, UK and China Services PMI (March); India M3 Money Supply; US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance (Feb)
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components SME IPO to open
UBS Group new CEO Sergio P Ermotti to take charge
Calcutta HC seeks report on Howrah violence
SC to hear petitions challenging validity of Places of Worship Act, 1991
'Misuse' of central probe agencies: SC to hear plea of 14 opposition parties
Railways to start Guru Kripa Yatra train for pilgrims
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Kolar, Karnataka
SC to hear pleas related to All India Football Federation
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to visit Poland
French president Macron on 3-day visit to visit China
IPL2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at 730 pm
Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit Asset Management told Moneycontrol in an interview, "We do not foresee any major growth challenges in the coming quarters and believe that Nifty should easily be able to do 15 percent EPS growth in FY24." Bhansali is fairly bullish on IT services, autos, pharma, banks and discretionary consumption sectors and believes it's a good time to build a position in these sectors. Read here.
The maiden issue of Avalon Technologies saw tepid investor interest on the first day of bidding on April 3 even as analysts stayed positive about the company. Read here.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra made its debut back in February with some solid upgrades over its predecessor. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we noted that the device was the best Android smartphone money could buy so far, performing excellent across the board.
Some seemingly simple financial mistakes can negatively impact your life and financial security. Listed here are some of these errors of commission and omission that need to be avoided in FY24.
A woman in Massachusetts, US, thought giving her mobile phone to her five-year-old daughter would calm the child down in the car while they were driving home. But Jessica Nunes underestimated her daughter’s ability to browse for her favourite items on Amazon and actually place orders online. Read more here.
