Market Buzz First IPO of FY24 Avalon Technologies' initial public offering, the first issue of the new financial year 2023-24, is set to open for subscription. Here are key things to know

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Avalon Technologies IPO to go on stream

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against jail sentence

Tripura to host two-day G20 conclave on clean energy

Pakistan, China to resume border trade after three years gap

Bhutanese King to arrive in India on 3-day visit

IPL: CSK vs LSG at 7:30 pm Tomorrow Congress' 2nd list of candidates for Karnataka polls likely to be issued

Donald Trump to deliver 'remarks' at his Florida club after historic arraignment

European Central Bank's consumer expectations survey to be released

Big Story Saudi Arabia makes surprise 500,000 barrels a day oil output cut OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut that will exceed 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady to maintain a stable market. Saudi Arabia led the cartel by pledging its own 500,000 barrel-a-day supply reduction.

Coronavirus Remain cautious and wear mask, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge in Delhi As Delhi witnesses a sudden spurt in Covid cases, experts have stressed that there is no need to panic over the absolute numbers and the focus should be on protecting the vulnerable population.

Auto March auto sales sustain growth momentum After witnessing a growth in numbers over January and February, March too sustained the momentum buoyed by a healthy uptick in urban markets, pent-up demand and impending price hike of vehicles due to the second stage of BSVI emission norms.

Tech Tattle Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.