Avalon Technologies' initial public offering, the first issue of the new financial year 2023-24, is set to open for subscription. Here are key things to know
Today Avalon Technologies IPO to go on stream
Tomorrow Congress' 2nd list of candidates for Karnataka polls likely to be issued
Rahul Gandhi to appeal against jail sentence
Tripura to host two-day G20 conclave on clean energy
Pakistan, China to resume border trade after three years gap
Bhutanese King to arrive in India on 3-day visit
IPL: CSK vs LSG at 7:30 pm
Donald Trump to deliver 'remarks' at his Florida club after historic arraignment
European Central Bank's consumer expectations survey to be released
Today
Avalon Technologies IPO to go on stream
Tomorrow
Congress' 2nd list of candidates for Karnataka polls likely to be issued
OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut that will exceed 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady to maintain a stable market. Saudi Arabia led the cartel by pledging its own 500,000 barrel-a-day supply reduction. More here
OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut that will exceed 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady to maintain a stable market. Saudi Arabia led the cartel by pledging its own 500,000 barrel-a-day supply reduction. More here
As Delhi witnesses a sudden spurt in Covid cases, experts have stressed that there is no need to panic over the absolute numbers and the focus should be on protecting the vulnerable population. More here
As Delhi witnesses a sudden spurt in Covid cases, experts have stressed that there is no need to panic over the absolute numbers and the focus should be on protecting the vulnerable population. More here
After witnessing a growth in numbers over January and February, March too sustained the momentum buoyed by a healthy uptick in urban markets, pent-up demand and impending price hike of vehicles due to the second stage of BSVI emission norms. More here
After witnessing a growth in numbers over January and February, March too sustained the momentum buoyed by a healthy uptick in urban markets, pent-up demand and impending price hike of vehicles due to the second stage of BSVI emission norms. More here
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk’s most despised news organizations. More here
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk’s most despised news organizations. More here
A $7.5 million lawsuit filed by Cantor Fitzgerald, a US-headquartered financial adviser and investment bank, against Mumbai-headquartered Yes Bank in the high court in London failed because the judge agreed with the latter’s interpretation of English grammar. More here
A $7.5 million lawsuit filed by Cantor Fitzgerald, a US-headquartered financial adviser and investment bank, against Mumbai-headquartered Yes Bank in the high court in London failed because the judge agreed with the latter’s interpretation of English grammar. More here