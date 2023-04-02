Market Buzz Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations India’s market regulator is reportedly investigating possible violation of 'related party’ transaction rules in the Adani Group’s dealings with at least three offshore entities that have links to the brother of the conglomerate’s founder. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar for 2-day visit

MVA rally, BJP's Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar

IPL double header: SRH vs RR at 3:30 pm, RCB vs MI at 7:30 pm Tomorrow Tripura to host two-day G20 conclave on clean energy

Pakistan, China to resume border trade after three years gap

Bhutanese King to arrive in India on 3-day visit

Avalon Technologies IPO to go on stream

Big Story GST collection in March up 13% to Rs 1.60 lakh crore; second highest mop-up ever The monthly collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime jumped 13 percent on-year to Rs 1.60 lakh crore, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Finance on April 1. More here

Your Money 7 changes in financial landscape you need to know this April From income-tax rules coming into effect after Budget 2023 to big bonanza for senior citizens to new rules for NPS withdrawal, a lot is happening. Here’s what to watch out for.

Auto Tata Motors records sales of 2.51 lakh units in Q4, up 3% YoY Automobile major Tata Motors on April 1 announced that it has recorded total sales of 2.51 lakh units in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 3 percent higher as compared to the year-ago period. More here

Tech Tattle Google tests AI tools for Gmail, Docs The tools can help draft birthday invitations, cover letters and also help clean up writing. Google is also testing personalised options like emojis for Gmail. More here