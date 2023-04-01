Market Buzz Investors' wealth erode by Rs 5.86 lakh cr in FY23 Amid the sluggish trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5,86,605.38 crore to Rs 2,58,19,896.00 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Foreign Trade Policy comes into effect

PPI Wallet transactions on UPI to attract 1.1% charge

PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders' Conference

New hallmarking rules on sale of gold

Nepal bans solo trekking for foreigners

IPL: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Tomorrow: Amit Shah to visit Bihar

Indian Racing Carnival at RWITC

IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Big Story India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at Rs 14.54 lakh crore, 83% of FY23 target The Central government has set itself a revised fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.55 lakh crore for the current financial year. However, as a percentage of the GDP, the full-year target remains at 6.4 percent. More here

Your Money About to leave your job and start your own company? 4 handy tips It’s never too late to launch your own startup. And one could have what it takes to make it. The question is: do you have the money and can you afford it? Here’s a beginner’s guide to leaving your job and starting off on your own. More here

Coronavirus Check All you need to know about XBB 1.16 Omicron Variant The XBB 1.16 variant is a recombinant lineage of COVID and a descendant of the XBB lineage. The preliminary data suggests that XBB 1.16 omicron variant has a higher growth percentage as compared to other SARS CoV-2 lineages that are presently circulating. More here

Tech Tattle Dream11 parent launches a UPI payments app DreamX Dream Sports, the parent firm of India's largest fantasy sports firm Dream11, is launching a mobile payments app called DreamX, in a possible bid to expand the ability of users to spend their winnings from the platform. More here