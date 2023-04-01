Amid the sluggish trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5,86,605.38 crore to Rs 2,58,19,896.00 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal. More here
Today:
Foreign Trade Policy comes into effect
Tomorrow:
Amit Shah to visit Bihar
PPI Wallet transactions on UPI to attract 1.1% charge
PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders' Conference
New hallmarking rules on sale of gold
Nepal bans solo trekking for foreigners
IPL: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Racing Carnival at RWITC
IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
The Central government has set itself a revised fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.55 lakh crore for the current financial year. However, as a percentage of the GDP, the full-year target remains at 6.4 percent. More here
It’s never too late to launch your own startup. And one could have what it takes to make it. The question is: do you have the money and can you afford it? Here’s a beginner’s guide to leaving your job and starting off on your own. More here
The XBB 1.16 variant is a recombinant lineage of COVID and a descendant of the XBB lineage. The preliminary data suggests that XBB 1.16 omicron variant has a higher growth percentage as compared to other SARS CoV-2 lineages that are presently circulating. More here
Dream Sports, the parent firm of India's largest fantasy sports firm Dream11, is launching a mobile payments app called DreamX, in a possible bid to expand the ability of users to spend their winnings from the platform. More here
There is no consensus on when April Fools' Day began. Some historians believe that it began in 1582 when many countries switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. More here
