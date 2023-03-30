Market Buzz SEBI chief: ASBA-like facility for secondary markets will be optional for brokers and investors The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 29 gave its nod for the Application Supported By Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for the secondary market. "At this stage, it will be optional for brokers and investors to offer and avail of this," SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, while addressing the press after the board meeting of the market regulator. Read more here.

Big News SEBI reimagines MF sponsor and trustee role and brings cheer to debt funds The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 29 said it has allowed private equity (PE) funds to sponsor Mutual Fund schemes, and has also permitted the set-up of self-sponsored asset management companies (AMCs). The decisions were taken at the SEBI board meeting on March 29, where the regulator gave its nod to key overhauls. Read more here.

Auto Fate of EV incentives uncertain as sales fall short, subsidy allegedly misused As the government’s incentive scheme to promote the sale of electric vehicles enters its penultimate year, falling well short of the targets it sought to achieve, two parliamentary panels have called for an extension of the benefits even as the ministry appears reluctant to do so. Read more here.

Cronavirus COVID-19: WHO revises its vaccine advisory — All You Need to Know The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement on March 28 said, its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has revised the roadmap for prioritising the use of COVID-19 vaccines, to reflect the impact of Omicron and high-level population immunity due to infections and vaccination. Read more here.

Tech Tattle In the AI age, expect new trends in demand for land, labour and energy The long list of things artificial intelligence will revolutionise includes, in roughly descending order of importance, childhood, democracy, the internet, chess and how to decide where to go on vacation. Today I would like to write about an area that cuts close to home: economic policy. Read more here.