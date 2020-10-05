172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-64-5921331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Easy ways to check share allotment status

    Easy ways to check share allotment status

     The IPO of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was well-received and the allotment status should be finalised soon. The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment around October 7. Here is how you can check the allotment status once it is done. 

  • Big Story

    Bihar poll scene heats up

     The Lok Janshakti Party will not contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls in alliance with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to ideological differences. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    ‘Unreal’ estate in Mumbai

     The real estate story in Mumbai has been a major disappointment. Given the paucity of open land, real estate in the commercial capital is predominantly a redevelopment theme. And, things are not looking good. Read here to know more. 

  • Global Watch

    Airbus faces turbulence

     With the aviation sector facing huge losses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Airbus is getting ready to cut around 15,000 jobs. The planemaker has been trying to convince its workers to leave voluntarily to limit tougher measures. Read here

  • Tech Tattle

    Triumph ready to expand presence

     British premium motorcycle maker Triumph would launch its used bike programme — Triumph Approved — by October-end to consolidate its presence in the country. The company is targeting first-time buyers. Read here to know the details of the scheme. 

  • Startup Tales

    An Indian app store? It’s not that simple

     Indian start-ups have been criticising Google for policies they say stifle their growth. But, can India make a new app store from scratch and challenge the tech giants? Here is why it is easier said than done. 

  • Tailpiece

    What does schadenfreude mean?

     Searches for the meaning of the word 'schadenfreude' spiked by a whopping 30,500 percent after United States President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Read here to know why. 

tags #MC essentials

Coronavirus Essential | Donald Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19; vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, say experts

Coronavirus Essential | Donald Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19; vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, say experts

