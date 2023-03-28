Market Buzz Equity investments in real estate sector grow to $7.8 bn in 2022 Equity investments in real estate grew by over 32 percent year-on-year in 2022 to $7.8 billion, reflecting the recovery of the sector in India. This was the highest annual investment recorded in the country to date. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: First G20 TIWG meeting

Passing out parade of first Agniveer batch

Five planets to align in the night sky

Samsung Galaxy A54, A34 India launch

Vedanta to consider 5th interim dividend Tomorrow: Bengal’s TMC to hold protest rallies

Moto G13 India launch

SCO national security advisors meet

Existing SIP, Systematic Transfer Plan reopen

Big Story Global economy faces 'lost decade', says World Bank The multilateral institution says nearly all forces that drove economic progress over the last 30 years are fading and the global economy's speed limit is on track to fall to a three-decade low by 2030. More here

Your Money 3 things you must check before buying health insurance Innovations in health insurance have led to the inclusion of daycare and OPD expenses, and even the cost of preventive health checkups, in certain policies for a reasonably priced premium. More here

Coronavirus Check 610 cases of new COVID-19 variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG The highest number of Covid cases caused due to this variant has been found in Maharashtra and Gujarat at 164 each, followed by 93 in Telangana, and 86 in Karnataka, according to INSACOG data. More here

Auto BMW plans to launch 19 car models in India this year The luxury car maker, which expects 2023 to be the best for it in terms of sales in the country so far, also aims for electric vehicles to account for about 15 percent of its overall sales this year. More here