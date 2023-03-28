Equity investments in real estate grew by over 32 percent year-on-year in 2022 to $7.8 billion, reflecting the recovery of the sector in India. This was the highest annual investment recorded in the country to date. More here
Today:
First G20 TIWG meeting
Passing out parade of first Agniveer batch
Five planets to align in the night sky
Samsung Galaxy A54, A34 India launch
Vedanta to consider 5th interim dividend Tomorrow: Bengal’s TMC to hold protest rallies
Moto G13 India launch
SCO national security advisors meet
Existing SIP, Systematic Transfer Plan reopen
The multilateral institution says nearly all forces that drove economic progress over the last 30 years are fading and the global economy's speed limit is on track to fall to a three-decade low by 2030. More here
Innovations in health insurance have led to the inclusion of daycare and OPD expenses, and even the cost of preventive health checkups, in certain policies for a reasonably priced premium. More here
The highest number of Covid cases caused due to this variant has been found in Maharashtra and Gujarat at 164 each, followed by 93 in Telangana, and 86 in Karnataka, according to INSACOG data. More here
The luxury car maker, which expects 2023 to be the best for it in terms of sales in the country so far, also aims for electric vehicles to account for about 15 percent of its overall sales this year. More here
India, on course to becoming the world’s most populous country, risks approaching the limit of human survival as it experiences more intense and frequent heat waves. More here
