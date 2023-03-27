English
    Last Updated : March 27, 2023 / 06:41 AM IST

      Nifty to remain sideways but these 3 stocks can give up to 18% in short term

      One such stock is Sterling Tools. It is making higher highs, higher lows on the weekly. It recently broke out of a resistance zone after seven weeks with a strong bullish candle and the super-trend indicator is also pointing to the continuation of the bullish trend, which can be used as confluence towards the bullish view. More here

      Five top 10 firms lose Rs 86,447 crore in M-cap

      Five of the top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 86,447.12 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit. More here

      Debt taxation impact: Edelweiss, Mirae, Franklin MFs open overseas funds

      Edelweiss Asset Management, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, and Franklin Templeton Asset Management have announced they will be open for subscriptions in overseas funds and securities up to the amount permissible, without breaching the overseas investment limit. More here

      India reports 1,890 COVID cases, highest in 149 days

      India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year. More here

      How to use ChatGPT and other generative AI for business and in life

      ChatGPT 3.5 released on November 30, 2022. ChatGPT 4 came out on March 14, 2023. Around the same time, Google opened up BARD to a limited group. New AI language models are garnering a lot of interest, but what can you actually do with them? To know more, read here

      For the best adventure holiday in India, travel to these 6 exciting destinations

      From river rafting in the Ganges to paragliding in the Himalayas, India provides a wide spectrum of adventure travel experiences. Here are our 6 favourite experiences for thrill seekers.

