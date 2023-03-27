Last Updated : March 27, 2023 / 06:41 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Nifty to remain sideways but these 3 stocks can give up to 18% in short term
One such stock is Sterling Tools. It is making higher highs, higher lows on the weekly. It recently broke out of a resistance zone after seven weeks with a strong bullish candle and the super-trend indicator is also pointing to the continuation of the bullish trend, which can be used as confluence towards the bullish view. More here