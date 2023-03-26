 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

MC Long View
Can Vedant Fashions truly be the next Titan?

From the sales growth of both companies vis-à-vis the competition, it’s evident that while Titan is holding its ground, Vedant has started to concede market share. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today

India's largest rocket LVM3 to perform 2nd commercial mission
WPL Final: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians
BRS to hold massive public meeting in Maharashtra’s Kandhar Loha
Maharashtra SET 2023 exam today, over 1 lakh candidates to appear

Tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress to start nationwide protest
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear pleas against release of convicts
China's February industrial profits data to be released

Big Story
FM Sitharaman asks PSBs to focus on risk management, diversification of deposits amid US banking crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) in New Delhi on March 25, asked them to focus on “risk management” and “diversification of deposits” amid the crisis that has hit the banking sector in the United States. More here

Coronavirus
Nationwide mock drills to be held on April 10-11: Health Ministry

Amid the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, a a nation-wide mock drill is being planned on April 10-11 wherein health facilities (both public and private) from all districts are expected to participate, the Union health ministry informed the state governments. More here

Auto
EV cabs: How they benefit the consumer

Can the recent inclusion of EV cabs by ride-hailing services revolutionise India’s shared mobility? How exactly can an ever-widening EV cab footprint help the consumer experience a smoother, more reliable and eventually, cheaper commute? Find out

AI Space
The AI chatbots have arrived. Time to talk to your kids

The race is on. Companies are pouring billions of dollars into powerful online chatbots and finding new ways to integrate them into our daily lives. Are our children ready for this? More here

Tailpiece
Envy address? The Rs 1,000-crore Mumbai home that lies deserted

It cost a neat Rs 2 lakh when it was built in the late 1930s but the real value of this house in Mumbai's Malabar Hill lies in the history that it holds and the stories it is waiting to tell. More here