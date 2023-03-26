From the sales growth of both companies vis-à-vis the competition, it’s evident that while Titan is holding its ground, Vedant has started to concede market share. More here
Today India's largest rocket LVM3 to perform 2nd commercial mission
Tomorrow Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress to start nationwide protest
WPL Final: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians
BRS to hold massive public meeting in Maharashtra’s Kandhar Loha
Maharashtra SET 2023 exam today, over 1 lakh candidates to appear
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear pleas against release of convicts
China's February industrial profits data to be released
Today
Tomorrow
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) in New Delhi on March 25, asked them to focus on “risk management” and “diversification of deposits” amid the crisis that has hit the banking sector in the United States. More here
Amid the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, a a nation-wide mock drill is being planned on April 10-11 wherein health facilities (both public and private) from all districts are expected to participate, the Union health ministry informed the state governments. More here
Can the recent inclusion of EV cabs by ride-hailing services revolutionise India’s shared mobility? How exactly can an ever-widening EV cab footprint help the consumer experience a smoother, more reliable and eventually, cheaper commute? Find out
The race is on. Companies are pouring billions of dollars into powerful online chatbots and finding new ways to integrate them into our daily lives. Are our children ready for this? More here
It cost a neat Rs 2 lakh when it was built in the late 1930s but the real value of this house in Mumbai's Malabar Hill lies in the history that it holds and the stories it is waiting to tell. More here
