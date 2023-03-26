MC Long View Can Vedant Fashions truly be the next Titan? From the sales growth of both companies vis-à-vis the competition, it’s evident that while Titan is holding its ground, Vedant has started to concede market share. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today India's largest rocket LVM3 to perform 2nd commercial mission

WPL Final: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians

BRS to hold massive public meeting in Maharashtra’s Kandhar Loha

Maharashtra SET 2023 exam today, over 1 lakh candidates to appear Tomorrow Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress to start nationwide protest

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear pleas against release of convicts

China's February industrial profits data to be released

Big Story FM Sitharaman asks PSBs to focus on risk management, diversification of deposits amid US banking crisis Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) in New Delhi on March 25, asked them to focus on “risk management” and “diversification of deposits” amid the crisis that has hit the banking sector in the United States. More here

Coronavirus Nationwide mock drills to be held on April 10-11: Health Ministry Amid the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, a a nation-wide mock drill is being planned on April 10-11 wherein health facilities (both public and private) from all districts are expected to participate, the Union health ministry informed the state governments. More here

Auto EV cabs: How they benefit the consumer Can the recent inclusion of EV cabs by ride-hailing services revolutionise India’s shared mobility? How exactly can an ever-widening EV cab footprint help the consumer experience a smoother, more reliable and eventually, cheaper commute? Find out

AI Space The AI chatbots have arrived. Time to talk to your kids The race is on. Companies are pouring billions of dollars into powerful online chatbots and finding new ways to integrate them into our daily lives. Are our children ready for this? More here