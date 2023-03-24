Accenture is slashing 19,000 jobs in the next 18 months and has also lowered its revenue guidance at the upper end for the 2023 fiscal year, an indication of the worsening stress in the IT services sector as clients pull back on spending with an increased focus on cost optimisation. More details here.
Today
Data releases: India Bank Loan growth, Deposits growth, Forex Reserves, UK Retail Sales (Feb), US & Eurozone Manufacturing and Services PMI (March), US Goods Orders (Feb)
World TB Day
Ramadan 2023: India to observe Ramzan from today
Electron rocket to launch two satellites to low Earth orbit from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site
Emami board to consider share buyback
Ajanta Pharma share buyback record date set for today
Manappuram Finance board to consider borrowing program for FY24
SC to hear plea over collegium
PM Modi to launch projects in Varanasi
HM Amit Shah in poll-bound Karnataka
Hubballi: Dharwad district's 15th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to begin
Udaipur's Mewar Festival to begin
Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia’s bail plea to be heard
Millets national meet in Hyderabad
Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani’s police custody to end
TSPSC question paper leak: Bandi Sanjay to appear before SIT
SC to hear K Kavitha's plea challenging ED summons
SC to hear plea challenging renaming of Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'
Panchamasali seer asks Karnataka govt to decide on Lingayat reservation
Dibrugarh to host G20 event
IIT Roorkee' annual tech fest 'Cognizance' to begin
Japan's Kansai Electric to restart Takahama No. 4 reactor
Samsung Galaxy F14 launch in India
Tomorrow
Earth Hour switch off event
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration last day
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU Banks
Bengaluru Metro to start metro rail services between KR Puram- Whitefield
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka
Hyderabad: BJP's Nirudyoga Maha Dharna
Amit Shah to visit Bastar
Amit Shah to start BJP’s ‘Mahavijay’ campaign from MP’s Chhindwara
Delhi HC tells Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI in alleged land for job case
Punjab CM, Arvind Kejriwal to visit Dera Ballan in Jalandhar
Today
Unmesh Sharma, Head of Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities said in an interview with Moneycontrol that the major challenge for equities in FY24 remains interest rate path volatility, felt an emerging risk factor to the Indian equity market is the quality of the upcoming monsoon season. Read here.
Global Surfaces delivered an impressive showing on its debut at the bourses on March 23, as the share price closed with a massive 22 percent rally, outshining equity benchmarks and broader markets. Read more here.
The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been unveiled under the radar in the Middle East. The launch comes after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in Indian and global markets. Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy M54 5G’s price and global availability. Top specs, features, and everything else to know here.
If you have taken a home loan in the last year or two, the rate hikes would have hit you. Consider making part prepayments to better manage your home loan if your finances allow for it. Floating-rate loans work both ways — if you took advantage of a low rate when starting your loan, you should be prepared to pay a higher rate when rates start rising. Read more here.
Nearly eight in 10 professionals in India are heading back to their offices by choice, a study by LinkedIn has revealed. 71 per cent of people who participated in the LinkedIn survey feel they have to overcompensate when working from home to show that they are serious about work. They also felt that time spent in office has an impact on their career. Read here.
