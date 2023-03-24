Big Story Accenture to axe 19,000 jobs, lowers FY23 guidance amid worsening stress in IT sector Accenture is slashing 19,000 jobs in the next 18 months and has also lowered its revenue guidance at the upper end for the 2023 fiscal year, an indication of the worsening stress in the IT services sector as clients pull back on spending with an increased focus on cost optimisation. More details here.

Data releases: India Bank Loan growth, Deposits growth, Forex Reserves, UK Retail Sales (Feb), US & Eurozone Manufacturing and Services PMI (March), US Goods Orders (Feb)

World TB Day

Ramadan 2023: India to observe Ramzan from today

Electron rocket to launch two satellites to low Earth orbit from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site

Emami board to consider share buyback

Ajanta Pharma share buyback record date set for today

Manappuram Finance board to consider borrowing program for FY24

SC to hear plea over collegium

PM Modi to launch projects in Varanasi

HM Amit Shah in poll-bound Karnataka

Hubballi: Dharwad district's 15th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to begin

Udaipur's Mewar Festival to begin

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia’s bail plea to be heard

Millets national meet in Hyderabad

Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani’s police custody to end

TSPSC question paper leak: Bandi Sanjay to appear before SIT

SC to hear K Kavitha's plea challenging ED summons

SC to hear plea challenging renaming of Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'

Panchamasali seer asks Karnataka govt to decide on Lingayat reservation

Dibrugarh to host G20 event

IIT Roorkee' annual tech fest 'Cognizance' to begin

Japan's Kansai Electric to restart Takahama No. 4 reactor

Samsung Galaxy F14 launch in India

Earth Hour switch off event

AIIMS INICET 2023 registration last day

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU Banks

Bengaluru Metro to start metro rail services between KR Puram- Whitefield

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka

Hyderabad: BJP's Nirudyoga Maha Dharna

Amit Shah to visit Bastar

Amit Shah to start BJP’s ‘Mahavijay’ campaign from MP’s Chhindwara

Delhi HC tells Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI in alleged land for job case

Punjab CM, Arvind Kejriwal to visit Dera Ballan in Jalandhar

Market Buzz Emerging risk factor to Indian equity market would be quality of upcoming monsoon season, says Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities Unmesh Sharma, Head of Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities said in an interview with Moneycontrol that the major challenge for equities in FY24 remains interest rate path volatility, felt an emerging risk factor to the Indian equity market is the quality of the upcoming monsoon season. Read here.

IPO Watch Global Surfaces outperforms benchmarks, settles with 22% gains on debut Global Surfaces delivered an impressive showing on its debut at the bourses on March 23, as the share price closed with a massive 22 percent rally, outshining equity benchmarks and broader markets. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy M54 5G launched with Exynos 1380 SoC The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been unveiled under the radar in the Middle East. The launch comes after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in Indian and global markets. Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy M54 5G’s price and global availability. Top specs, features, and everything else to know here.

Your Money With rates rising, should you prepay your home loan now? If you have taken a home loan in the last year or two, the rate hikes would have hit you. Consider making part prepayments to better manage your home loan if your finances allow for it. Floating-rate loans work both ways — if you took advantage of a low rate when starting your loan, you should be prepared to pay a higher rate when rates start rising. Read more here.