Emerging risk factor to Indian equity market would be quality of upcoming monsoon season, says Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

Unmesh Sharma, Head of Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities said in an interview with Moneycontrol that the major challenge for equities in FY24 remains interest rate path volatility, felt an emerging risk factor to the Indian equity market is the quality of the upcoming monsoon season. Read here.