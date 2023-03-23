 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
GMO co-founder warns of 50% stock decline in next market phase

Grantham suggests that the Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy has fuelled this bubble by making borrowing cheap and driving up asset prices. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today
The Upper House of Parliament to meet today
Last day of the Internet ban in Punjab
New VC of Hassan University to take charge

Tomorrow

World Water Day

Wings India 2022 kick offs from March 24 in Hyderabad

World Tuberculosis Day 2022

Big Story
Govt to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL via offer for sale

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, based on a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece. More here.

Coronavirus
PM Modi urges enhanced genome sequencing and mask-wearing amid COVID-19 surge

In backdrop of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Modi said that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas. More here.

Auto
Tata Motors stock price rises on move to hike commercial vehicle prices

The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant, the auto maker said. More here.

Tech Tattle
IKODOO ANC Earbuds launching in India this month, will be priced under Rs 5,000

Audio brand IKODOO recently announced a new partnership with Denmark-based brand Vifa Sound to bring advanced acoustic sound technology to new products in audio products in India. More here.

Tailpiece
Padma Awards 2023: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala posthumously awarded Padma Shri. Watch

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62, on August 14 2022 due to acute multiple organ failure. He was also suffering from kidney related issues. More here.