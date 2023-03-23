Grantham suggests that the Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy has fuelled this bubble by making borrowing cheap and driving up asset prices. More here.
Today
Tomorrow World Water Day Wings India 2022 kick offs from March 24 in Hyderabad World Tuberculosis Day 2022
The Upper House of Parliament to meet today
Last day of the Internet ban in Punjab
New VC of Hassan University to take charge
Today
Tomorrow
World Water Day
Wings India 2022 kick offs from March 24 in Hyderabad
World Tuberculosis Day 2022
The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, based on a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece. More here.
In backdrop of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Modi said that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas. More here.
The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant, the auto maker said. More here.
Audio brand IKODOO recently announced a new partnership with Denmark-based brand Vifa Sound to bring advanced acoustic sound technology to new products in audio products in India. More here.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62, on August 14 2022 due to acute multiple organ failure. He was also suffering from kidney related issues. More here.
