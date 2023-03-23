Market Buzz GMO co-founder warns of 50% stock decline in next market phase Grantham suggests that the Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy has fuelled this bubble by making borrowing cheap and driving up asset prices. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

The Upper House of Parliament to meet today

Last day of the Internet ban in Punjab

New VC of Hassan University to take charge Tomorrow World Water Day Wings India 2022 kick offs from March 24 in Hyderabad World Tuberculosis Day 2022

Big Story Govt to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL via offer for sale The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, based on a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece. More here.

Coronavirus PM Modi urges enhanced genome sequencing and mask-wearing amid COVID-19 surge In backdrop of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Modi said that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas. More here.

Auto Tata Motors stock price rises on move to hike commercial vehicle prices The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant, the auto maker said. More here.

Tech Tattle IKODOO ANC Earbuds launching in India this month, will be priced under Rs 5,000 Audio brand IKODOO recently announced a new partnership with Denmark-based brand Vifa Sound to bring advanced acoustic sound technology to new products in audio products in India. More here.