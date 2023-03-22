Market Buzz Uno Minda: Stock opens higher following news of JV-entities' buyout Uno Minda opened 2.5 percent higher on March 21 from its previous day close following news of it buying its JV partner Kosei’s stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium (KMA) and Kosei Minda Mould (KMM). KMA develops, manufactures and sells aluminium alloy wheels and does precision aluminium die-casting of parts for OEMs. It is also into casting metals to make finished or semifinished products. Read more here.

RBI Bulletin: Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024 The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to successfully deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21. "Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties," the bulletin said.

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 5%; details here Tata Motors on March 21 announced that it will be increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 percent from April 1, 2023. "The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms," the automaker said in a statement.

SEBI's tightening of investment adviser guidelines hasn't helped anyone In 2020, when the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), updated its Investment Adviser Regulations of 2013 after several consultation papers, it made for more capable investment advisers. That was the good part. But increased compliance requirements have stopped more investment advisers entering the profession. This was certainly not the intention.

Oppo Find X6 arrives with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras The Oppo Find X6 features a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 54,100) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Find X6 also comes in a 16GB/512GB version that costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,100). The Oppo Find X6 arrives in Feiquan Green, Starry Black, and Snow Mountain Gold colour options. Like the Find X6 Pro, the vanilla Find X6 isn't heading outside Chinese markets as well.