English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : March 22, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Uno Minda: Stock opens higher following news of JV-entities' buyout

      Uno Minda opened 2.5 percent higher on March 21 from its previous day close following news of it buying its JV partner Kosei’s stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium (KMA) and Kosei Minda Mould (KMM). KMA develops, manufactures and sells aluminium alloy wheels and does precision aluminium die-casting of parts for OEMs. It is also into casting metals to make finished or semifinished products. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      US Fed rate hike decision to be announced
      China Evergrande to detail debt restructure plan
      Inaugural game of the Legends Cricket Trophy to be played
      UK inflation data for February to be released
      Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson to be quizzed over 'partygate'
      India vs Australia ODI decider in Chennai
      TomorrowThe Upper House of Parliament to meet today
      Last day of the Internet ban in Punjab
      New VC of Hassan University to take charge

    • Big Story

      RBI Bulletin: Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024

      The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to successfully deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21. “Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties,” the bulletin said. Read more here.

    • Auto

      Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 5%; details here

      Tata Motors on March 21 announced that it will be increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 percent from April 1, 2023. "The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms," the automaker said in a statement. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      SEBI’s tightening of investment adviser guidelines hasn’t helped anyone

      In 2020, when the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), updated its Investment Adviser Regulations of 2013 after several consultation papers, it made for more capable investment advisers. That was the good part. But increased compliance requirements have stopped more investment advisers entering the profession. This was certainly not the intention. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Oppo Find X6 arrives with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras

      The Oppo Find X6 features a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 54,100) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Find X6 also comes in a 16GB/512GB version that costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,100). The Oppo Find X6 arrives in Feiquan Green, Starry Black, and Snow Mountain Gold colour options. Like the Find X6 Pro, the vanilla Find X6 isn’t heading outside Chinese markets as well. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      Bengaluru company is looking for chief meme officer. Salary is Rs 1 lakh a month

      A Bengaluru-based company StockGro is looking to hire a chief meme officer at a salary of Rs 1 lakh a month. This remote working opportunity will require the chosen candidate to work from anywhere in the world while taking a crack at finance and memes. The main responsibility of the chief meme officer would be to create memes that GenZ and millennials can relate to. Read more here.

    tags #MC essentials #meme maker #Oppo #RBI bulletin #SEBI #Tata Motors #Uno Minda

    Must Listen

    Gold Shines: Should you buy, hold, sell? Where are prices headed? | MC Podcast

    Gold Shines: Should you buy, hold, sell? Where are prices headed? | MC Podcast