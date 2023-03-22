Last Updated : March 22, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST
Market Buzz
Uno Minda: Stock opens higher following news of JV-entities' buyout
Uno Minda opened 2.5 percent higher on March 21 from its previous day close following news of it buying its JV partner Kosei’s stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium (KMA) and Kosei Minda Mould (KMM). KMA develops, manufactures and sells aluminium alloy wheels and does precision aluminium die-casting of parts for OEMs. It is also into casting metals to make finished or semifinished products. Read more here.