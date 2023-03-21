Market Buzz UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat among top picks for Jefferies and CLSA; here’s why “The Indian cement sector is likely to be a big beneficiary of declining global energy costs (petcoke/coal are down 35-60 percent YoY) with benefit starting in 4QFY23 and accelerating into FY24, if trends sustain,” Jefferies said in a note to clients. The brokerage firm likes companies that have the potential to outperform the industry on a volume basis. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Boards of SBI Cards, Hindustan Zinc meet to consider interim dividend

US existing home sales numbers to be released

Eurozone's economic sentiment index to be released Tomorrow US Fed rate hike decision to be announced

China Evergrande to detail debt restructure plan

Inaugural game of the Legends Cricket Trophy to be played

Big News Amazon announces second round of layoffs, cutting 9,000 jobs in various departments This move comes amid several layoff rounds in tech companies, including Meta's announcement of cutting 10,000 jobs. Amazon's decision comes just two months after the company had announced it was laying off 18,000 employees. Read more here.

Auto Anant Goenka resigns as MD & CEO of CEAT, Arnab Banerjee to replace him Anant Goenka has been elevated to the rank of Vice Chairman of CEAT Ltd. He will be leading the RPG Group’s entry into the new business segments. Goenka had said in an interview with Livemint earlier this year that the company's vision is to cross $2 billion in revenues in the near term by focusing on the passenger and off-highway tyre (OHT) segments. Read more here.

Your Money March 31 deadline for MF nomination gives headache to investors The March 31, 2023, deadline for mutual fund (MF) nominations is fast approaching. By this date, you must ensure that either you have a nominee/s for your MF investments or, if you don’t wish to have one, you should explicitly opt out of nomination. This must be done for each of your MF folios. Read more here.

Tech Tattle watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch Available for Rs 399 in India, Petey allows you to send queries to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot from your Apple Watch, giving you answers on the go. Read more here.