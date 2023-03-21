Last Updated : March 21, 2023 / 05:54 AM IST
UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat among top picks for Jefferies and CLSA; here’s why
“The Indian cement sector is likely to be a big beneficiary of declining global energy costs (petcoke/coal are down 35-60 percent YoY) with benefit starting in 4QFY23 and accelerating into FY24, if trends sustain,” Jefferies said in a note to clients. The brokerage firm likes companies that have the potential to outperform the industry on a volume basis. Read more here.