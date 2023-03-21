Auto

Anant Goenka resigns as MD & CEO of CEAT, Arnab Banerjee to replace him

Anant Goenka has been elevated to the rank of Vice Chairman of CEAT Ltd. He will be leading the RPG Group’s entry into the new business segments. Goenka had said in an interview with Livemint earlier this year that the company's vision is to cross $2 billion in revenues in the near term by focusing on the passenger and off-highway tyre (OHT) segments. Read more here.